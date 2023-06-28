Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Marshfield took an early five-run lead before Wausau rallied with 11 unanswered runs and rolled to an 11-5 win in a Wisconsin Valley Legion Conference baseball game on Tuesday night at Athletic Park.

Marshfield scored five times in the top of the second inning as Brad Neve, Judd Higgins, Emmitt Konieczny, Chase Robinson and Ben Dietsche had RBI in the rally for the Blue Devils.

Wausau retaliated with 11 unanswered runs, scoring three times in the third innings, seven runs in the fourth and another in the sixth.

Landon Parlier had a single and a home run, and drove in three, and Aidan Vachowiak and Tony Iaffaldano each had two hits and two runs scored for Wausau.

Neve had three of Marshfield’s eight hits.

Lucas Hager settled down for Wausau after the rough second inning and pitched into the seventh before Jackson Albee was brought in the get the final out after Hager reached his 100-pitch limit.

Wausau (10-5, 5-3 Wisconsin Valley Legion Conference) returns to action Thursday at Wisconsin Rapids.

Bulldogs 11, Blue Devils 5

Marshfield 050 000 0 – 5 8 1

Wausau 003 701 x – 11 12 2

WP: Lucas Hager. LP: Aden Cherney.

SO: Cherney (3 1/3 inn.) 5, Isaac Zeps (2 2/3 inn.) 1; Hager (6 2/3 inn.) 6, Jackson Albee (1/3 inn.) 0. BB: Cherney 2, Zeps 1; Hager 1, Albee 1.

Top hitters: M, Emmitt Konieczny 1×3, RBI; Chase Robinson 1×3, RBI; Ben Dietsche 1×3, 2B, RBI; Brad Neve 3×3, RBI; Judd Higgins 1×3, RBI. W, Landon Parlier 2×3, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Caden Werth 2B, RBI; Jesse Osness 2B, RBI; Oliver Turajski 2B, RBI; Aidan Vachowiak 2×3, 2 runs; Tony Iaffaldano 2×3, 2 runs.

Records: Marshfield 3-9, 1-6 Wisconsin Valley Legion Conference; Wausau 10-5, 5-3 Wisconsin Valley Legion Conference.

