Two days after Wausau Fire Chief Robert Barteck publicly announced his intent to retire during a city meeting, officials are thanking him for his many years of public service.

On Monday, Robert Barteck told members of the Police and Fire Commission he reached the decision and will step away Dec. 15, after 33 years of service in central Wisconsin. He spent more than 25 years at the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department before being selected as Wausau’s deputy fire chief and was elevated to chief in 2021.

In a news release issued Wednesday Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg thanked Chief Barteck for his more than three decades of public service, especially the last five years as in essential leader for the City of Wausau.

“I feel fortunate and honored for every day that I’ve had the opportunity to work with such an amazing and impactful leader, and I am sure that I only know a quarter of what his team knows about his leadership and vision,” Rosenberg said. “In his time as chief, he’s advocated for the first increase in firefighter paramedics at the Wausau Fire Department since the 1970s – and he got them too. Through skillful strategizing with department heads and council members, and excellent persuasive grant writing, he brought home a $3.1 million grant and 12 new firefighter EMTs. Where there’s a Chief Barteck, there is always a way.”

Wausau Police and Fire Commission President William Harris also shared his praise.

“Chief Barteck is a public servant and a career professional who has risen through the ranks,” Harris said. “He is an exceptional leader whose experience, vision, and determination have led the Wausau Fire Department to grow and achieve success even through the unprecedented challenges we have faced over the past few years. Chief Barteck is always prepared, patient, extremely hardworking, and empathetic. That is just who he is, and that is so evident in the outstanding and lifesaving care of others that he has always given and demanded from the firefighter-EMTs who serve under him.”

Barteck said serving as fire chief has been the pinnacle of his fire service career.

“I am eternally grateful for the opportunity to work for the city of Wausau as deputy chief and fire chief,” he said. “The men and women of the Wausau Fire Department make a fantastic team.”

Barteck announced his retirement the same day Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven announced that he will leave his role to accept a job at a local company. His last day is Sept. 1.





