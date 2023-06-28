Wausau Pilot & Review

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Tuesday’s Northwoods League baseball game between the Wausau Woodchucks and Battle Creek Battle Jacks was postponed due to poor air quality in eastern Michigan.

The game will be made of as part of a doubleheader on July 18 when the teams meet up in Wausau. Game 1 of the twinbill at Athletic Park will start at 5:05 p.m.

The Woodchucks (17-12) will host the Green Bay Rockers (17-13) on Wednesday at Athletic Park. Game time is 6:35 p.m. Wausau leads Green Bay by one-half game for the lead in the Great Lakes West Division standings.

