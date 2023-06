Wausau Pilot & Review

D.C. Everest sophomore midfielder Grace Sandquist was an honorable mention choice on the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State Girls Soccer Team, which was released this week.

Sandquist, the Wisconsin Valley Conference Player of the Year and one of the nine unanimous first-team picks, had seven goals and two assists in conference play for the Evergreens, which won the WVC title.

Muskego junior Anna Sikorski was named the State Player of the Year.

Click here to view the entire all-state team.

