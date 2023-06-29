Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Kyle Newton, 40, of Weston. June 29, 2023: Drive or operate a vehicle without consent, bail jumping Velaquice Hawkins, 49, of Wausau. June 29, 2023: Forgery-uttering Michael Curtis, 50, of Woodruff. June 26, 2023: Bail jumping Keith C. Kleinschmidt, 32, of Wausau. June 27, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, retail theft, bail jumping Ashli Chila, 38, of Wausau. June 28, 2023: Bail jumping, possessing an illegally obtained prescription Jasmine Allain Biard, 25, of Wausau. June 28, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer Melissa Klitzka, 41, of Wausau. June 28, 2023: Possession of more than 10 grams of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to deliver, manufacture or deliver amphetamine, maintain a drug trafficking place Joshua A. Hodges, 35, of Wausau. June 28, 2023: Maintain a drug trafficking place, possession of THC with intent to deliver Sixto Jesus Lopez-Morales, 48, of Merrill. Initial appearance June 27, 2023: Second degree sexual assault of a child Adam Lampkin, 24, of Wausau. June 23, 2023: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer Nicholas D. Bonham, 44, of Wausau. Battery, disorderly conduct Jamie Xiong, 30, of Wausau. June 29, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine Amanda L. Petroski, 30, of Wausau. June 26, 2023: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer Elizabeth Rydberg, 44, of Stevens Point. June 26, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine Dustin Wierzba, 38, of Wausau. June 26, 2023: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, bail jumping Matthew Doma, 30. June 23, 2023: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of methamphetamine Robert Mallory, 48, of Wausau. June 22, 2023: Bail jumping, intimidating a victim WANTED: Samuel L. Nelson-Ashford, 30, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued June 28. Bail jumping, strangulation and suffocation, battery Terry Jackson, 67, of Chicago. June 22, 2023: Bail jumping, operating while revoked