For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks wrecked the Green Bay Rockers on Wednesday evening at Athletic Park, producing their first shutout this season with a 14-0 victory in Northwoods League baseball action.

Wausau (18-12) started their dominant performance in the third inning, scoring three, with two coming off a Colin Brueggemann (Oklahoma State) two-run home run. Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) would also score an unearned run off an error.

Wausau scored three runs in the fourth and one each in the fifth, sixth and seventh. The Chucks would also score five in the eighth, with three of those coming from a Pearson home run.

Wausau starting pitcher Travis Lutz (Bradley) went five full innings without allowing a run, striking out two and only allowing four hits. Relief pitcher Alex Breckheimer (Bryant & Stratton) went three full with three strikeouts and Cesar Avila (Cumberlands, Kent.) struck out two in the ninth to finish off the victory.

In addition to Pearson’s three-run home run, he also had a single and finished with four RBI.

The Evansville Aces, Simon Scherry and Brent Widder, had a combined seven hits. Widder was 4-for-5 including an RBI double, and Scherry was 3-for-5, including his first double of the summer.

Wausau remains at Athletic Park two wrap up the two-game set with Green Bay (17-14) on Thursday, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch against Green Bay Rockers. There will be a beach towel giveaway.

For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.

