When it comes to providing efficient emergency medical services coverage during special events, the Aspirus EMS Bike Team has become a unique and valuable asset.

The team is particularly excited about working during the on-going 2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship at SentryWorld, which provided electric Trek Bikes for the event.

The team’s ability to maneuver through crowds and diverse landscapes while remaining calm and efficiently responding to those in need is a crucial resource.

The Aspirus EMS Bike Team has proven its value and has become essential at nearly 16 events in Minocqua alone from June through September.

“The roots of the bike team trace back approximately 15 years ago when a group of paramedics, recognizing the advantages of a bike response, took matters into their own hands during Fourth of July celebrations,” said Jennifer Kimmerling, Aspirus EMS Bike Team founder and supervisor. “Although an official team was not yet ready to be implemented, in 2017, leadership encouraged providers to explore the concept of a special events team and so the Aspirus EMS Bike Team was created.”

The team’s responsibilities encompass a wide range of events, including area marathons, smaller 5K and 10K running events, triathlons and celebrations on Minocqua Island.

Each year, the team consists of eight to 10 licensed EMS providers who are also employees of Aspirus Medevac.

“One of the remarkable aspects of the bike team is that their procedures and protocols mirror those used when responding in an ambulance. The key difference is that they now respond on bikes,” Kimmerling said.

In May, the team undergoes a physical test to assess their ability to provide EMS care while cycling. With minor variations in equipment, almost everything that can be done in an ambulance can be achieved by these bike teams.

Source: Aspirus

