Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.

The Jonnee Bauer Agency: Multiple awards, strong record of community service Voted Marathon County’s Best Insurance Agent 2022

Voted Marathon County’s People Choice Award – Insurance Agent 2023

Six-time Premier Leader – American Family’s top 150 agents in the country

15-Time All American Agent ( 13 Consecutive)

Wausau Noon Optimist upcoming Board Member

South Area Business Board member

Life Diamond and Life Centurion Leader

Three- time Agent of the Year

Business of the Year

This week’s featured business is The Jonnee Bauer Agency, LLC – American Family Insurance. President Jonnee Bauer has been an insurance agency business owner for 18 years and is passionate about creating a legacy for her two daughters, Michelle and Sophia, and her grandson, Charlie. This, she said, is a generational company, with many agents who have parents or grandparents preceding them in the business. “I want the same for my family,” she said.

Agency staff include Michelle Bauer, personal and commercial lines sales specialist; Leslie Ziegel, commercial farm ranch lines service specialist; Mackenzie Landwher, marketing specialist; Alane Flora, personal lines sales and claims specialist; and Amy Stahnke, personal lines sales specialist. Each member of the team plays a key role in the agency’s overall success, which has been significant over the years. They stand firm in their motto: “If we don’t have time, we’ll make it. If we don’t know the answer, we’ll find it. Great customer service, you’ll get it!”

Jonnee is proud of her Christian philosophy and support for St. Jude, and said she is a philanthropist at heart. When not in business mode, Jonee can be found in her garden or on the lake with her dog Ruby in her kayak. She loves to golf and recently took up tap dancing. But family is clearly at the center of everything she does.

“My family is from Italy,” she said. “Nothing makes me happier than cooking gourmet food, sharing a meal and wine with my family and friends. Family is everything to me. Mi Amore!”

From left: Amy Stanke, Leslie Ziegel, Mackenzie Landwehr , Alane Flora. Michelle Bauer,Jonnee Bauer. Photo: Christina Kimball for Wausau Pilot & Review

As an agent, you could have chosen any insurance company to represent. Why American Family?

American Family’s home office is located in Madison. We are a WISCONSIN COMPANY, supporting Wisconsinites. Again, this goes back to providing a legacy for my family. They offer that for me. Many people don’t understand all our agents are individually owned. It’s like a franchise. American Family is the Franchise, and we are the Franchisee. It’s an amazing company to represent. Their mission and values align with me, my business and personal goals, which makes it a perfect fit.

What kinds of insurance do you offer? Home, auto, life, business – what else?

I am licensed in six states – Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Arizona, Michigan, and Florida. We offer home, auto, all types of businesses, Life, small and large Farm Ranch insurance. But most people don’t know that American Family has over 176 different products and an in-house broker alliance, we can insure an array of risks and customize policies on a needs analysis basis specifically to our client’s needs. Like a health care provider, you can’t get a prescription without a checkup or an evaluation. We do that same thing, only with insurance products and my staff and I take it very seriously.

Some people skip the in-person visit to their insurance agent and choose to buy online. What makes having a personal agent so valuable?

The Jonnee Bauer Agency believes that every client or prospect is different. We are committed to focusing on their unique individual needs, with policies that minimize their everyday risk, so we can inspire, protect, and restore their dreams. The foundation of the agency is to utilize high principles and standards in every aspect of the business. The agency prides ourselves with outstanding service, trust and integrity through a friendly, family oriented and knowledgeable team. Our agency belief is to be consistent and committed to giving back to our community that continues to support us.

Snickers, left, and Ruby, right

What do you wish more people knew about insurance?

We are not in the business of selling policies. We are in the business of RISK MANAGEMENT and protecting families. For example, most people realize they need to obtain life insurance but not everyone secures it. Most people think it is too expensive, yet they purchase a home, cars, boats, recreational vehicles yet do not insure themselves – the largest asset. What happens to the ones they love? It makes me feel like they value their home, cars and toys more than their families. My agency works very hard to produce a plan designed to fit their budget. After all, when someone passes away, the beneficiary doesn’t care what kind of policy it is. What they care about is if they had one!

What is the most challenging part of your job?

Getting across to people how important it is to be covered properly. How quickly life can change. And what would happen if you do not have your ducks in a row? That to me is the most challenging. Everyone looks at it differently. Risk is everywhere, in everything you do. I want people to understand that I am an agent that HAS YOUR BACK!

How about the most satisfying thing?

The people that I help and the community I serve. My agency and staff are very involved in community outreach programs. I believe if I support my community, they will support me. And they do! And for that I am very grateful. That is what makes me the proudest. As an agent, making sure my clients are protected because the time of a loss is not the time to find out they don’t have the coverage. From the time a claim comes in, my staff and I are here to assist them every step of the way. Everything from fling the claim for them, giving them step by step guidance on what to expect, finding local contractors and vendors to assist in getting them restored and continuous follow up care. I believe my agency and staff are different!

What is the best thing about doing business in central Wisconsin?

I have lived here my entire life. When I get involved in a cause, everyone chips in and rally’s together to make an impact. My family, my friends, my business colleagues, clients, local businesses, and local people. I love to get involved in other philanthropy efforts that my fellow business owners head up as well. In addition, I am a FAMILY RUN business helping families and businesses by protecting their dreams. Giving back is important to me even on a business level – For every referral we provide a gift card to a local business of their choice, or we donate $25 to a local charity of their choice. We want to keep the money here as much as we possibly can- to support other small businesses like myself. Isn’t that what we are supposed to do? We’re here to support each other.

Michelle and Jonnee Bauer. Photo: Christina Kimball for Wausau Pilot & Review

Connect with The Jonnee Bauer Agency LLC – American Family Insurance

In person: 227088 Rib Mountain Drive, next to El Mezcal in Rib Mountain

By phone: 715-848-0077

By email: jbauersc@amfam.com

Like this: Like Loading...