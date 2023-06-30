For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Green Bay Rockers scored seven times in the top of the 11th inning and defeated the Wausau Woodchucks 13-7 in a Northwoods League baseball game Thursday night at Athletic Park.

The Rockers (18-14) came into the game with bats swinging, leading them to score three runs in the first.

Wausau (18-13) tied the game in the second, scoring three runs. Two of those were the result of wild pitches and one came off a Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) RBI double, allowing Simon Scherry (Evansville) to come home.

The remainder of the game would be a back-and-forth shootout, where the lead would change three times before Green Bay tied the game 6-6 to force extra innings.

After a scoreless 10th, the Rockers scored seven runs in the 11th. Wausau would score one more, but it was not enough.

Even with the loss though, Wausau remains in first place in the Great Lakes West Division of the Northwoods League.

In addition to his RBI, Pearson also had two doubles and scored a run. Drew Berkland (Minnesota) went 2-for-5 with one run and one RBI as well for the Woodchucks.

Wausau remains at Athletic Park on Friday with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. Stay after the game for a postgame fireworks show presented by Festival Foods.

For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.

