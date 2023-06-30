STEVENS POINT – Learn the secrets of the universe this summer at UW-Stevens Point’s Allen F. Blocher Planetarium.

Shows for all ages will be offered Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Special youth-focused programs will be offered on select Wednesdays with story time at 5:30 p.m. and the show at 6 p.m. All events are free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated and help continue these programs.

The schedule

July 3 – “Two Small Pieces of Glass”

July 5 – “The Dark Matter Mystery: Exploring a Cosmic Secret”

July 10 – “Sky Tellers” (5:30 p.m. story time, 6 p.m. show), “Living Worlds” (7 p.m.)

July 12 – “The Hot and Energetic Universe”

July 17 – “Earth, Moon and Sun”

July 19 – “Forward! To the Moon!”

Planetarium seating is first-come, first-served for up to 55 people. Doors open 20-30 minutes before showtime. Groups of eight or more can schedule a special showing of any planetarium program through July 21 by calling 715-346-2120 or completing an online request form. There is a cost of $35 per group for these presentations.

The planetarium is on the second floor of the UW-Stevens Point Science Building, 2001 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot D behind the building and is free in all university lots after 7 p.m.

Learn more at www.uwsp.edu/smcpa/school-of-mathematics-computing-physics-and-astronomy/blocher-planetarium/.

