Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Bradley LaBarge and Jenna Pittsley announce the birth of their daughter Leyanie Rae-Leah, born at 12:25 p.m. June 27, 2023. Leyanie weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces.

Robert and Heidi Jarvis announce the birth of their daughter Olivia Kathryn, born at 4:44 p.m. June 27, 2023. Olivia weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

Cody Thrall and Cassandra Maliszewski announce the birth of their daughter Madelyn Ann, born at 5:39 a.m. June 26, 2023. Madelyn weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.

Matthew and Sara Rasmussen announce the birth of their daughter Hallie Joy, born at 11:34 a.m. June 27, 2023. Hallie weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Joshua Lewis and Ann Imbrie announce the birth of their daughter Lillian Loureen, born at 6:37 p.m. June 27, 2023. Lillian weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

