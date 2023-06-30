Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Larry D. Nutting

Larry D. Nutting entered into eternity and into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, freed from cancer, on June 15th, 2023, at the age of 72.

Being the third child blessed into a family of eight, he was the first of five sons. Born October 26th, 1950, in Wausau, he was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Helen (Chrudimsky) Nutting, and his niece, Katie (Nutting) Von Rueden.

He attended Wausau Public Schools and graduated from Wausau Senior High in 1968. From his early years he served many friends and neighbors, mowing lawns and delivering newspapers. He began his career working at a local bank and the Red Owl grocery store. He joined the U.S. Postal Service in 1969, retiring with over 34 years of service in Wausau. His high work ethic brought forth many certificates of accomplishment throughout his career.

Larry (“Big Red”) had a passion for all kinds of sports, especially the Green Bay Packers. His skills at handball, racquetball, golf, and table tennis were daunting. He was also known to many as “Stringer Dude”. Restringing rackets for tennis and racquetball enthusiasts would become another important service he provided locally and regionally for players and whole teams, especially the Wausau East tennis teams. He passionately enjoyed watching skilled players in many sporting events and was well versed in their statistics and biographies.

Larry was a dependable volunteer with many organizations, and was a blessing to his family and friends, and made close connections all over the Wausau, Plover, and Stevens Point areas. He was generous- seeming to always have the right gift to present. Many more were blessed as he volunteered each Thanksgiving Day serving food at a church for those in need. He was a caring and generous brother, uncle, and friend to many. He was also actively involved with many other family friends in Stevens Point and Plover, supporting them in their activities and accomplishments.

Larry is survived by his seven siblings, Marge (Wayne) Peters and family, Karen (John) Goetz and family, Mary (Rick) Skadahl and family, David (Joy) Nutting and family, Ron Nutting and family, John (Kathi) Nutting and family, Bob (Deb) Nutting and family, including a host of nephews and nieces.

A memorial celebration of Larry’s life will be held, but at a date yet to be determined. The Nutting Family is very grateful for the staff at Brainard Funeral Home. Future announcements and information will be shared on their website.

If you knew our brother, you knew he had a passion for sharing his amazing knowledge of sports, and historical events. You were sure to walk away better informed on a wide range of subjects.

In his memory, support youth sports and activities, volunteer serving meals at a church or community event on Thanksgiving, be a “Big Brother / Big Sister”, write encouraging cards and letters sent through the US Mail, be reliable, give fun gifts, and last but certainly not least, tell silly jokes and smile. We miss you, Brother.

Charles Junkerman

Charles “Chuck” Junkerman, 85, of Wausau, passed away on June 27, 2023 at Hospice House, surrounded by his family.

Charles was born in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Karl and Jean (Smith) Junkerman. He married Nancy (Preuss) Junkerman on October 10, 1961 at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Wausau, Wisconsin. He worked as a Press Room Production Supervisor for Green Bay Packaging, Wausau for over 35 years.

Charles is survived by his loving wife of 61 ½ years Nancy; and his son David (Ann Zemke) Junkerman. He is preceded in death by his brother, Paul Junkerman.

The family would like to thank Dr. Christopher Peterson and his staff at Aspirus Oncology and the staff at Aspirus Hospice House for their outstanding care and kindness towards Chuck and his family.

The family also wishes to thank VFW Post 388 Burns Post for providing Military Honors for Chuck.

Ruth E. Carlson

Ruth Carlson, age 86, passed away on June 24, 2023.

Ruth was born in Elkhorn, WI to Wallace and Eleanor Babcock. Ruth met Ramert Carlson while he was serving in the Air Force. They were married on November 26,1955 in Elkhorn, WI.

After raising 5 children, she went to work full time at the Gamut. She worked at the junior high as a library aid and subbed as a paraprofessional in the DC Everest Area School District. In retirement, Ruth and Ramert volunteered 8 years at St. Claire’s Hospital Center.

Ruth was also a faithful member and volunteer at her church, St. John’s of Wausau. She served as president and member of the ECW. Every year she helped organize the Christmas cookie fundraiser where she baked and decorated hundreds of cookies. She also made the palm crosses for Palm Sunday Service each year. In the summer, Ruth planted and maintained the gardens in the church courtyard.

As true Wisconsinites, Ruth and Ramert spent 23 winters in Orange Beach, Alabama where they made lasting friendships.

Ruth was an avid gardener, painter, and holiday decorator. She loved to sew and made Halloween costumes for her children and grandchildren each year.

Ruth loved and cared for every person she met. She was a kind friend, co-worker, and neighbor. Above all, she loved her family. If you met Ruth, you knew her family because she was always so proud of them and generous with her stories.

She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Ramert; children: Bob (Deb) Carlson of Kiel, Susan Carlson of Chanhassen, Mike (Carolyn) Carlson of Eau Claire, and Rick (Terri) Carlson of New Berlin; grandchildren: Sara Carlson, Dan (Kellie) Carlson, Anna (Brett Petrie) Carlson, Catie (Allen Prueher) Carlson-Prueher, Emily Carlson, Ashley Carlson, Megan (Ethan) Littel, Alex Carlson, and Jacob Carlson; great-grandchildren: Kaylee, Carter, and Sullivan Carlson; sister: Carol (Tom) Collins; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Wallace and Eleanor Babcock; son, David Carlson; sister, Peggy Slack; and great-granddaughter, Matilda Carlson.

Visitation for Ruth Carlson will be held on Friday, July 7th from 9-11am with the Memorial Service starting at 11 at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church in Wausau with Father David Klutterman officiating. Continual Care Crematory, Inc is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials go to St John’s Episcopal Church in Wausau, WI.

Irene Bartelt

Irene Bartelt, 88, of Wausau, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Irene was born in the Town of Corning, Wisconsin to the late Frederick and Leona (Schultz) Steinagel on February 5, 1935. She married Henry Louis Bartelt on June 23, 1956 at Trinity Lutheran Church in the Town of Berlin. Together, they had one son, Calvin. They built their life together on the farm. Irene was a true farmgirl from snow shoveling and lawn mowing to her horse drawn wagons. She also grew a winter garden in preparation for the long, cold winters. One of her most beloved jobs was caring for other people.

Irene is survived by her adoring son, Calvin. She is preceded in death by her husband, Henry; her parents; and three brothers, Merlin, Harold and Gilbert.

A funeral service will be held for Irene at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau, on July 6th, 2023. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am with a service to begin at 11:00 am. Pastor James Mayland will officiate. Burial will follow at the St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Cemetary in the Town of Berlin.

Verna C. Habeck

Verna C. Habeck passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Weston, WI. She was born on November 5, 1932, in Black River Falls, WI, to the late Warren and Muriel (Engebretson) Lyon. Verna was a woman of great kindness, adventurous spirit, and unyielding optimism, whose light shone brightly in the lives of all who knew her.



Verna enjoyed school and participated in Glee Club and played trumpet in the high school band. Verna’s diligent work ethic and commitment to service were evident from a young age. At just 19, she served as the supervisor for the Separations and Detachments unit at Ft. McCoy until it was deactivated. Her career then took her to Tomahawk, where she worked a number of years at Owens Illinois in the main office, before moving to Rothschild. There, Verna began her long-spanning career with Intercity State Bank and later, Wausau Insurance. She found her calling at Wausau Insurance, starting in the Claims Department, before transferring to the Credit Union, where she spent over 25 years. She loved helping each member as a Personal Loan Officer.



Beyond her professional life, Verna was deeply involved in her community. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church for over 40 years, where she served on the church board. For the last 10 years, she was a dedicated member of St Mark’s Lutheran Church. Verna generously contributed to many charities, notably the American Heart Association and The National Kidney Foundation. Retirement did not slow Verna down as she volunteered many hours at Colonial Manor, further demonstrating her kind and giving nature.



Verna’s zest for life was infectious. She enjoyed bowling for many years on a Friday night league and challenged herself through participation in the Wausau Insurance Gavel Club. When the kids were young, you could see the camper head up north for a long weekend. She always supported and encouraged her children’s interests. Verna had a love for humor, often sharing or enjoying a good joke with friends and family. She loved to dance, often showing off her jitterbug moves. Verna spoke fondly of her Norwegian heritage and enjoyed sharing stories of her travels to Japan and Germany. She made holidays special for her family and for her extended family. Ralph and Verna (known as Liz to many) enjoyed many travels and shared good times together. She cared about his grandsons and great-granddaughters as if they were her own. Dining out in restaurants with friends and family brought her much joy.



Verna was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Habeck; her parents, Warren and Muriel (Engebretson); her brother and sister-in-law, Dewey and Marlene Lyon; eight brothers and two sisters of Al’s and their spouses; and her long-time friend, Ralph Goetsch. She is survived by her loving children, Brad (Sue Sickler) Habeck of Schofield, WI, Nancy (Jake) Hinker of Lakewood, IL, and Kay (Greg) Bennett of Williamsburg, VA. Verna also leaves behind her brother-in-law, Don Habeck, and many cherished nieces and nephews.



Verna’s life was marked by her enduring kindness, adventurous spirit, years of good health, and unwavering optimism. Her legacy will forever be remembered in the hearts of those she touched. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who were fortunate to know her.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Drive, Wausau, with Rev. Eric Hauan officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Entombment will take place in the Restlawn Memorial Chapel Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Catherine Dobbe

Catherine Dobbe (nee Firkus), 95, peacefully passed away on June 24, 2023, in Stevens Point, WI. She was a beloved resident at Dimensions Living in Stevens Point for the past four years, where she found solace and an engaging environment to enrich her final days following the passing of her husband, Gerald, in 2012. Catherine’s unwavering spirit of exploration, thirst for knowledge, and zest for life made her a remarkable individual.

Catherine was born in Stevens Point on August 18, 1927. During her high school and college years, she resided in a boarding house. She attended P.J. Jacobs High School before pursuing further education at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 1947. Her teaching career commenced in Rosholt, WI. She had a minor in math/science and when the Korean War called up the male teachers, she got the certification to teach math and science. She educated young minds until 1975, spending the final 12 years with the Iola-Scandinavia School District.

On October 14, 1950, Catherine Firkus married Gerald Dobbe at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Torun, WI. Together, they embarked on a remarkable journey that included leading RV caravans through Mexico when they relocated to Arizona. Subsequently, they were invited to replicate their ventures in New Zealand and Australia, spending three transformative years abroad. Returning to Arizona, Catherine and Gerald ventured into a new chapter of their lives, becoming integral to the family business, Bajer Design. Over the next 12 years, Catherine actively assisted Gerald in establishing and managing sewing and manufacturing facilities across Mexico and Arizona.

In 2001, Catherine began splitting her time between their home in Mazatlán, Mexico, during winters and their cherished summers in Wisconsin. The summers in Sayner, WI, were particularly dear to her heart, filled with the presence of family, friends, and the joy of feeding the deer that roamed the area.

Catherine Dobbe’s extraordinary life was defined by her unwavering commitment to learning, her passion for adventure, and her dedication to her loved ones. Her memory will forever be cherished by those who were fortunate to have known her.

Catherine is survived by sons Gerald (Bob) R. Dobbe, Jr. (Laura) of Rosholt WI, Leslie (Rosemary) of Iola WI, Larry (Michelle) of Stoddard WI and daughter Louise Trant Dobbe (preceded in death by Tom Trant) of Hudson WI.

Grandchildren Grant (Caroline) Dobbe, Bellingham WA, Kara (Zack) Kolden, Fargo ND, Eliza (Dalton) Herold, Plainview MN, and 1LT Anna Dobbe of Fort Bragg NC. Great Grandchildren Alan and Radia Dobbe and many loving and caring nieces, nephews, and friends.

Catherine was preceded in death by her parents Steve and Myrtle (Burke) Firkus, and her sisters Evelyn (Andrew) Olander and Helen (Stan) Menning.

A very special thankyou to the St. Croix Hospice and the care givers at Dimensions Senior Living. Your kindness, generosity and empathy are beyond words of appreciation!

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. https://www.alz.org/wi/donate

Visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at St. Adalbert’s Catholic Church in Rosholt WI, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Internment of ashes to follow at Guardian Angel Cemetery in Stevens Point WI.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Summer Star Roth

Summer Star, Nii Ho Ko Kii Ri Wii Ga (Clear Water) Roth 25, of Jacksonville, Florida, formally of Wittenberg, Wisconsin, lost her battle with depression, on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at her home.

Summer was born on June 23, 1998. The Daughter of Christian Roth and Kristi (Bernarde) Roth. In 2016 she graduated from DC Everest. She was the second youngest of seven siblings. She adopted her baby, English mastiff, Archer in 2019.

In Summer’s short life she partook numerous hobbies. When she was younger, she loved hunting, she played football, and was a wrestler. When she grew older, she became a bodybuilder and competed in some local competitions including CrossFit. She also loved to travel, to be in nature as well as exploring new cities. Which included backpacking throughout Europe, Ireland being her favorite. One of her dreams was to convert a van to a camper to move freely throughout the country. She loved riding her Harley and partook in a solo expedition on the tail of the dragon. She was an avid concertgoer especially for metal music, also took up photography and worked as a band photographer. Her favorite season was fall, favorite holiday was Halloween and enjoyed anything pumpkin spice. She will be incredibly missed by all.

Summer is survived by her parents, Christian (Lori Prescott) Roth and Kristi Roth; Siblings, Brook (Richard) Cetnarowski, Tabbitha Roth, Megan (Nick) Ficken, Chanelle Roth, Devon (Kelly) Roth, Erika Andritsch; Many (17) nieces and nephews, and her dog Archer.

Summer was preceded in death by her Grandparents Correne (Palmer Soldier) Longtail, Judie Erickson, Arlyn Bernarde; Nephew Corey Jensen.

Native American Church Services to be held at the Roth Family Homestead with burial in the Sox Mii Nuk Cemetery. Native American Church Services Officiated by Nathaniel Longtail. Visitation will be at Schmidt Schulta Funeral Home Wittenberg.

Full service information will follow.

Andrew J. Paprocki

God saw that he was suffering and took him home.

Andy left this world on June 4 after a battle with cancer, at the age of 43. He was a loving, helpful, kind man, devoted father, husband, son, brother and friend. He was a patent attorney for Michael Best.

Andrew was a devoted member and volunteer with the BSA serving as an adult scouter and Sea Scouter for many years. He held positions as a commissioner, asst. scoutmaster, skipper and founder of Ship 2, Potawatomi Council, as well as a Council Officer and member of the Board of Directors of Potawatomi Council. He served as Area 7 Sea Scout Commodore for the Central Region as well. Andrew received many awards for his service, most notably, the Silver Beaver, Order of the Arrow Vigil Honor and as a youth, the rank of Eagle Scout with multiple Eagle Palms. He especially enjoyed kayaking with the scouts.

He smiled through his pain and we were blessed to be part of his life. He is survived by his wife, Miccah, daughters, Selina, Lyanna and Lucinda, parents, John and Kathy, in-laws, Lyle and Shirley Krueger, brothers, James (Lindy), Anthony (Whitney) and Mark (Michele), nieces: Mackinzie, Brianne and Emmie. He is further survived by family and friends. Andy will be sorely missed and fondly remembered.

Funeral mass will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell, Waukesha, on Monday, July 10 at 11 am. Visitation will be from 9am to 11am preceding the mass.

Virginia P. Rye

The world grew dimmer with the gentle passing of Virginia “Ginia” Pauline Rye, 48, of Hancock, WI in the early morning hours of June 22, 2023.

Ginia was born on April 25, 1975 at the Garden State Hospital in Marlton, NJ to Marc and Carol Kruger. Ginia married her one true love, Christopher Rye, on July 12, 2003 at a private backyard ceremony in Madison, WI. 9 years later, Ginia’s dream of being a mother was fulfilled with the birth of their miracle son, Evan Fox.

Ginia’s time on this earth was short, but her impact was mighty. She was the third daughter of Marc and Carol, coming 9 years after their second daughter. Virginia was named after her Nanny who left this earth before Ginia was born, but they shared many traits, including their favorite meal of meatloaf, mashed potatoes and green beans. As a little girl, she was tiny and adored. She was her Mama’s “Ginia-Jo” and they shared a special bond until Carol’s death a month prior to Ginia’s passing. She was her Papa’s Princess in every way. All she had to do was smile with her twinkling eyes and her papa would cave in to her wishes. Shortly after her birth, she was joined by her brother, Christian, who she called “Tissy-pop”. Ginia and Christian created a lifelong close bond. Her oldest sister, Gretchen, was like a second mother to her. Gretchen was her Lorelai and Ginia was Gretchen’s Rory. Ginia’s sister, Sandi, loved watching America’s Next Top Model with her while texting each other from across the room.

Ginia began her school career at Rib Mountain Elementary in Wausau, WI. During these years she was a ballet dancer under the instruction of Madame Karkar at the Central Wisconsin School of Ballet, where she formed life-long friendships including Rachael and Vivian. Ginia’s grace and beauty lit up the stage. It was a love she carried with her for her entire life. Ginia also traveled to New Jersey to study ballet.

Ginia attended Hortonville, WI schools for the remainder of her education, graduating in 1993. It was here she met her “person”, Gwen. Gwen remained her best friend for the rest of her life. They had many adventures such as skinny dipping in Appleton’s City Park Fountain, until the police ended their fun. Ginia’s husband eventually named them “Gwenna”. Gwen dressed up for Ginia and spent her last full day on this earth with her. Her Hortonville friends were known as “The Daggs” (Dani, Angie, Ginia, Gwen, Stefanie) and would go on weekend adventures. The Daggs will never be the same without one of the “G’s”, but they have so many memories to cherish in the years to come.

Ginia met her future husband, Chris, in late 1997. She was forever changed that year. Not long after meeting, Ginia was diagnosed with her first bout of cancer, Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. She told Chris to bail but he did not listen. During her first illness, he not only stayed, but he cared for her along with her mama and papa. It was during this illness that Chris made his first video of her as a Christmas gift documenting her fight to Billy Joel’s “Just the Way You Are”. A love like no other grew between them and lasted her lifetime and beyond. Chris and Ginia were total opposites in almost every way, but they embraced those differences. Their love was easy in the most complicated situations. Ginia was stubborn, independent and free spirited – traits Chris loved completely and let her fly high. Anyone who met Ginia knew she had found her soulmate.

Their love story started in Appleton, WI and soon they would find themselves living together in Madison, WI. During this time they became dog parents to their pups Hazen and Tanner, two yippity cocker spaniels. While there for 4 years, they bought their first house on Westbury Place and on July 12, 2003 were married in the backyard in the presence of both their parents. It did not take long for Ginia to become a beloved member of Chris’ family. They embraced her and formed very special relationships. They were her second, but equal family in many ways.

After souring on Madison, they eventually found 20 acres of dream property near Hancock, WI where they built a beautiful monolithic dome home where much of the construction work they did themselves. Together they created their own tiny slice of heaven. Chris bought Ginia the biggest Jacuzzi tub for her infamous bubble baths. In the beginning, their home was heated with hot water from an outdoor wood burning furnace, where sometimes Ginia could be seen loading it in her high heels and fur coat. For her 46th birthday, Chris built her a greenhouse where she spent many peaceful hours during her last years.

Ginia was told she would never be a mother due to her Hodgkin’s Lymphoma treatments. She once again defied the odds and gave birth to Evan Fox Rye on March 21, 2012. He was her greatest gift on this earth and she shined as a mother. Soon after, Ginia was diagnosed with cancer a second time, this time breast cancer that eventually went into remission. She was determined to give Evan several lifetimes of adventures. They took special road trips together, including one to Florida to see the ocean, to special museums he loved, one with her mama to an off the grid cabin in Arkansas, and many more. She got a special tattoo of a fox in his honor. Evan inherited his mother’s love of fine dining and love of the outdoors. A few years later, breast cancer was discovered again, this time metastasized in her spine, which is considered Stage 4 and uncurable. Evan would so gently rub her head in her final days.

Ginia was so many more things. She was a dancer, a party girl, an animal lover, a foodie, a blogger, a lover of all things Harry Potter and a financial professional. Ginia’s alter ego on her carefree nights out was Victoria and she was so much fun. Ginia loved her pets. Tanner, Hazen and Liberty her cat were waiting for her on the other side of the Rainbow Bridge. She left behind their outdoor working cats Bruce, Sybil, Ellie, Caris and 13 chickens. Ginia loved to cook creative, beautiful dishes. She had an expensive palate and rarely ate leftovers. If one had to point out something she could not do, it was baking. Despite her love of fancy meals, she could down a bowl of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese like nobody’s business. Ginia was able to live out her foodie dreams with a trip of a lifetime to Paris, with the encouragement of her husband. She loved music. She had her heartbeat recorded for her loved ones, put to the music of Michael Jackson – her favorite artist.

Ginia brought her grace and ability to connect to her banking career. She started as a teller and worked her way into many positions, including banker, investment advisor, and bank manager. She was so intelligent and dedicated, and took pride in helping others improve at their jobs. These qualities earned her the respect of her customers and colleagues. Ginia created many friendships and mentorships in her time at Associated Bank, US Bank, JP Morgan Chase, Paper City and BMO Harris. Ginia and Chris started Juniper Moon Candle Co together in the later months of 2021. Many of their unique candle scents were created by Ginia in their workshop and some were named in her honor, including Mighty One, Wifey’s Bath and Tiny Dancer.

Ginia could be described as a friend collector. If she had more than a 10-minute conversation with you, chances are you became a life long friend. She had a way of making you feel special, as if you were her only friend. During her illnesses, she touched the hearts of those within the medical industry who cared for her. She had a very special bond with her oncologist, Dr. Seth Fagbemi. She respected him greatly and they developed a friendship over his many years of care – right to the end. She also liked to cause him great anxiety with her stubbornness and the many tattoos she got that he advised against. She received many visits in her final week from her chemo nurses and other medical professionals. Simply put, Ginia touched everyone she met.

In her final days, Ginia gave many words of wisdom, guidance and threats of hauntings to those who visited. She never lost her humor, right up to the very end. Ginia died as she lived: wise, beautiful, full of grace and love.

Ginia is survived by her husband, Christopher Rye: her son, Evan Rye; her father, Marc Kruger; her siblings, Gretchen (Tony) Ugoretz, Sandra Kelch, and Christian (Cathy) Kruger; Mother-in-law Connie (Wayne) Bjarnarson; Father-in-law, Terry (Shari) Rye, Sisters-in-law Kim (Kevin) Schroeder and Jenny (Kyle) Patenaude; nieces and nephews, Emily, Sarah, Hunter, Nghia, Ashley, Isabelle, Brittany, Brock, Karl, Noah and Micah, grandnephews Everett and Lennox; special Aunts, Kay (Steve) Detaege, Beth (Chuck) Haviland, and Ruth Gingerage; special friends, Gwen, Stefanie, Rachael, Teri, her Winona college friends, Tiffany (Bob), neighbors Doug and Terri, and her many other friends and co-workers.

Ginia was preceded in death by her beloved mother Carol Kruger; her Mom-mom and Pop-pop, Edgar and Carolyn Bullen, Otto and Eloisa Kruger, and Nanny Virginia Kruger.

Ginia was tiny but the legacy she left behind is mighty.

A Celebration Of Life will be held for family and friends.

