WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Wausau scored three times in the opening inning but couldn’t hold on as Wisconsin Rapids rallied to beat the Bulldogs 4-3 in a Wisconsin Valley Legion Conference baseball game Thursday night at Lincoln High School.

Landon Parlier doubled and scored, and Caden Werth smacked a two-run home run to give Wausau a quick 3-0 lead, but that would be all the Bulldogs could muster against Rapids pitcher Eli Hahn. Hahn went the distance, tossing six shutout innings after the rough opening frame and struck out two while allowing only four hits in all.

Wisconsin Rapids (12-1, 6-1 Wisconsin Valley Legion Conference) tied the game with a three-run second and went ahead with a run in the third.

Wausau (10-6, 5-4 WVLC) will compete at the Stevens Point Firecracker Tournament on Friday through Sunday at Bukolt Park.

Rangers 4, Bulldogs 3

Wausau 300 000 0 – 3 4 1

Wisconsin Rapids 031 000 x – 4 8 0

WP: Eli Hahn. LP: Noah Stroming.

SO: Stroming 2; Hahn 5. BB: Stroming 1; Hahn 2.

Top hitters: WAU, Landon Parlier 2B, run; Caden Werth 2×3, HR, 2 RBI. WR, Nick Leberg 2B, RBI; Jackson Laskowski 2×3, RBI.

Records: Wausau 10-6, 5-4 Wisconsin Valley Legion Conference; Wisconsin Rapids 12-1, 6-1 Wisconsin Valley Legion Conference.

