Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides interstate and state highway construction updates for the following counties in north central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties.

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending weather conditions and crew availability.

Waushara County

Highway: WIS 21

Location: Coloma to Wautoma

Schedule: March 27, 2023 to October 2023

Project description: Construction will consist of replacing the asphalt, improving safety at the intersection of County B by lowering the roadway and cutting into a nearby hill, shoulder widening, guardrail replacement, curb and gutter replacement, and culvert replacement and installation.

Anticipated work scheduled: Work scheduled includes:

Crews will continue to place topsoil behind the grading operations

Crews will resume permanent landscaping and restoration along WIS 21 from County B to 6th Ave in Coloma

Crews will finish the construction of the new box culvert at Lunch Creek and begin restoration

Traffic impacts: WIS 21 is currently detoured. Please see the website below under traffic impacts for more detail.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis21-waushara/

Highway: I-39

Location: Marquette County Line to County O

Schedule: April 10 to Oct. 27, 2023

Project description: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be making improvements to I-39 in Waushara County including:

Resurfacing the highway

Reconstructing deteriorated underpasses and bridge approach slabs

Repairing deteriorated pipes

Replacing guard rail

Install edge line rumble strips

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will install permanent pavement markings, install the gravel shoulder and install the new guardrail on the left shoulder.

Traffic impacts: Both lanes will be open to traffic for the Independence Day weekend. Starting on Wednesday, July 5, motorists can expect a left lane closure from WIS 21 to County O with a reduced speed limit of 55 mph for about 10 miles. This lane closure is expected to be removed mid-day on Friday, July 7.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39-waushara/

Highway: I-39

Location: County O to the Portage County Line

Schedule: April 24, 2023 – June 9, 2023

Project description: Crews will remove existing asphalt pavement and place new asphalt pavement. Additional work will include updating the guardrail, placing shoulder gravel, adding shoulder rumble strips and placing new pavement marking.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be performing finishing work.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect a single lane closure with a reduced speed limit of 55 mph. Both traffic lanes will be opened to the public every weekend from 7 pm Saturday to 6 am on the following Monday. There will still be shoulder closures as needed until the barrier wall and guardrail items are complete.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39wausharaco/

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 29

Location: Eastbound County E to County H, Edgar

Schedule: April 10, 2023 to Oct. 31, 2023

Project description: Crews will continue removing pavement, grading and placing erosion fabric. Crews will also place shoulder material for WIS 29 eastbound from WIS 97 on ramp working east.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue removing pavement, grading and placing erosion fabric. Crews will be placing base material for WIS 29 eastbound from WIS 97 to County H. Crews will continue removing pavement, grading and placing erosion fabric. Crews will be placing base material for WIS 29 eastbound from County E South to WIS 97

Traffic impacts:

WIS 29 eastbound left lane closures Randell Creek to Pheasant Falls Road May 31 to Nov 10

WIS 29 westbound left lane closure Pheasant Falls Road to Randall Creek May 15 to Nov 10



Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis29-e-marathon/

Highway: WIS 13

Location: County N in the city of Colby to Pine Street in the city of Abbotsford

Schedule: April 24 to July 20, 2023

Project description: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be resurfacing WIS 13 from Colby to Abbotsford along with replacing non-complaint curb ramps in along the project.

Anticipated work scheduled: No work is scheduled between Friday, June 30, noon – Wednesday July 5, 6 am. Crews will pave the north end tapered section by end of the week and begin paving the inside lanes on Wednesday, July 5. Paving is expected to be completed Saturday, July 8.

Traffic impacts: June 30th through July 9:

Northbound WIS 13 will have the inside lane closed from East Monroe Street in Colby to Pine Street in Abbotsford

Southbound WIS 13 will have the inside lane closed from Pine Street in Abbotsford to East Monroe Street in Colby

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis13-marathon/

Highway: WIS 153

Location: WIS 13 to Stainless Ave, Stratford

Schedule: mid April to mid August

Project description: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be improving WIS 153 between WIS 13 and Stratford including resurfacing the road and replacing culverts and guardrail.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue paving the upper layer of asphalt. Crews will remove guardrail, and pour curb and gutter at Little Eau Pleine River Bridge.

Traffic impacts: WIS 153 will be closed until July 14. Traffic will be detoured via WIS 13 and WIS 97. During this closure local and emergency vehicle access will be maintained.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis153-marathon/

Highway: WIS 107

Location: North Street and Maratech Avenue, Marathon City

Schedule: May 1 to mid August 2023

Project description: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be repaving portions of WIS 107 and repairing the bridges over Big Rib River.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will form the joints on second structure, pour joints, perform surface repair and pour overlays at the end of next week.

Traffic impacts: WIS 107 from North Street to Maratech Avenue in Marathon City will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction. The construction zone will be signed for 9-foot max wide loads throughout the project. Pedestrian traffic will be maintained to the Lions Riverside Park.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis107-marathoncity/

Portage County

Highway: I-39

Location: County B interchange and I-39 bridges over the railroad north of the interchange

Schedule: March 14, 2022 – June 15, 2023

Project description: Crews will continue pavement marking on County B, along with completing finishing work.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will complete finishing work.

Traffic impacts: Motorist can expect moving lane closures as needed Wednesday through Friday. Closures will occur between 6 am and 6 pm. No work or traffic impacts will be allowed starting noon Friday, June 30 to 6 am Wednesday, July 5. All lanes of County B are open.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39countyb/

Oneida County

Highway: WIS 17

Location: US 8 to Stevens Street, Rhinelander

Schedule: April 17 to October 2023

Project description: Crews will replace the curb and gutter and asphalt pavement for the highway. The sidewalk along the west side of WIS 17 will be widened from 5-feet to 10-feet and curb ramps will be replaced. The island at the southwest corner of the Timber Drive intersection will be removed and replaced with a right turn lane.

Anticipated work scheduled: Work will include:

Crews will be completing Timber Drive and Lincoln Street intersections, so they are open before noon on Friday, June 30, for the Fourth of July holiday and Hodag Country Fest shutdown the week later

Crews will be working on paving mainline

Crews will be working on sidewalk

Crews will be working on fine grading in the closed lanes but there will be no trucking of material in or out of the site or equipment.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect reduced lane capacity down to one lane in each direction with both lanes in the two northbound lanes open and the two southbound lanes will be under construction.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis17-oneida

Highway: US 51

Location: Lake Katherine Bridge

Schedule: May 1 to Aug. 30, 2023

Project description: This project is a bridge rehabilitation for the bridge on US 51 over the Lake Katherine crossing, in the town of Hazelhurst in Oneida County.

Anticipated work scheduled: No work scheduled for the next week. Construction is scheduled to restart the week of July 10.

Traffic impacts for the next 10 days: No traffic impacts for the next 10 days.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us51-lakekatherine/

Highway: US 8 and US 45 Intersection

Location: Monico

Schedule: June 12 to Oct. 6, 2023

Project description: Crews will repave the intersection, configure the intersection to current standards to improve safety, replace the guard rails, replace the lighting at the intersection and replace the curb and gutter. Crews will also replace culvert pipes and headwalls at Monico Creek.

Anticipated work scheduled: Continue base aggregate placement, continue excavation and install initial water control devices at Monico Creek.

Traffic impacts for the next 10 days: Lane shifts and shoulder closures are expected on US 8 and US 45. Each travel direction will be reduced to a single lane.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us8-monico/

Lincoln County

Highway: US 8

Location: Little Somo and Scott Creek Bridge, Tripoli

Schedule: May 8, 2023- Aug. 25, 2023

Project description: Crews will be repaving the road, replace Scott Creek and Little Somo River bridges.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will complete the decking of the superstructure, place the steel reinforcement and pour the superstructure. Deck pour is scheduled for July 7 at 5 am.

Traffic impacts: Temporary traffic signals have been installed reducing US 8 to one lane of traffic with a max width of 13 feet. Traffic has been shifted onto the temporary road and temporary structure to the south side of US 8.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/8-lincoln/

Like this: Like Loading...