WAUSAU – Wisconsin Valley Woodturners will host an open house and demonstration July 12 at Whitewater Music Hall, 130 First St., as part of the group’s July meeting.

Skilled turners from the club will have three wood lathes going from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and anyone interested can watch and ask questions. Some of the turners doing demos will let visitors take a short turn at the lathe to shape a wooden project.

The event includes wood merchandise for sale and a silent auction.

Information on the club is available at the Wisconsin Valley Woodturners Facebook page.

