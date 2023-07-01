Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – The Wausau Post 10 Legion baseball team committed six errors, leading to seven unearned runs, and dropped a 7-4 decision to Oshkosh in its opening game of the Firecracker Tournament on Friday at Bukolt Park.

Wausau trailed 5-0 before scoring all four of its runs in the fifth inning. Landon Parlier smacked a three-run home run and Tony Iaffaldano added an RBI single to get the Bulldogs back in the game, but that would be all they would get.

Oshkosh added two more runs in the sixth and held on the rest of the way.

Wausau (10-7) continues play at the tournament on Saturday with games against Beaver Dam at 10 a.m. and Middleton at 2:30 p.m.

Oshkosh 7, Wausau 4

Oshkosh 202 102 0 – 7 8 3

Wausau 000 040 0 – 4 6 6

WP: Angell. LP: Caden Werth.

SO: Angell (4 inn.) 8, Hill (3 inn.) 5; Werth (3 inn.) 1, Oliver Turjaski (2 inn.) 0, Jackson Smithpeter (2 inn.) 4. BB: Angell 5, Hill 1; Werth 1, Turjaski 0, Smithpeter 0.

Top hitters: O, Gavin 3×4, 2 runs; Boelter 3 runs; Buehring 2×4, 2B, RBI; Angell 2×3, 3 RBI. W, Landon Parlier HR, 3 RBI; Tony Iaffaldano 2×4, RBI.

Records: Oshkosh not reported; Wausau 10-7.

Like this: Like Loading...