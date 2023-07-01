For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks scored twice in the eighth inning and held on to defeat the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 2-1 in a Northwoods League baseball game Friday night at Athletic Park.

The Dock Spiders (11-21) scored their only run in the second inning off an RBI double to right field.

Wausau (19-13) would not answer until the eighth, scoring two runs. One came off a Simon Scherry (Evansville) RBI single, allowing Jesse Donohoe (Georgia State) to get the Woodchucks on the board.

Jake Baker (Kansas) worked a walk with the bases loaded to force in Drew Berkland (Minnesota) with what proved to be the winning run.

Anthony McFarland (Cal-Riverside) went 3-for-4 and Baker finished 2-for-3 for the Woodchucks, who remain in first place in the Great Lakes West Division.

Isaac Crabb (Louisiana Tech) went 6 1/3 innings, giving up just the one run on four hits, and Nic Schuette (Western Kentucky) and Brian Reinke (Richmond) finished off the final 2 2/3 innings with no hits or runs allowed. Schuttte (1-1) ended up picking up the win, while Reinke recorded his first save of the season.

Wausau will travel to Fond du Lac on Saturday to wrap up the home-and-home two-game series. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. The game starts a four-game road trip before the Woodchucks return home Wednesday to take on Fond du Lac again.

