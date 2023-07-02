For Wausau Pilot & Review

FOND DU LAC – Fond du Lac scored three runs in each of the first two innings and went on to defeat the Wausau Woodchucks 10-3 in a Northwoods League baseball game Saturday night at Herr-Baker Field.

The Dock Spiders (12-21) finished with 13 hits and earned a split of the six games between the two teams during the first half of the season.

Wausau (19-14) scored one run in the second, fifth and ninth innings but that was nowhere near enough.

The loss now puts Wausau in a tie for first place in the Great Lakes West Division with Wisconsin Rapids, and will need help to win the first half.

Brady Jurgella (Minnesota) went 3-for-4 with two RBI for Wausau.

Tyler Nichol (Northwestern State) pitched very well in relief, going 3 2/3 innings and retiring 10 of 12 batters faced – including four strikeouts for the Woodchucks.

Wausau finishes up the first half with two on the road against Lakeshore on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. and Monday at 6:35 p.m. at Kapco Park.

For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.

