Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Help Families Access Fresh Produce. Farm to Family Saturday Farmers’ Market (June through September): United Way staff will pair your team with a member of the Marathon County Hunger Coalition to set up a table at the Wausau Farmers’ Market on Saturdays to collect leftover and donated produce. The food collected is then distributed to local food pantries, ensuring community members have access to fresh, healthy options. Email channey@unitedwaymc.org to register.

Love Getting Your Hands Dirty? Monk Botanical Garden has a special opportunity for gardeners wishing to help with weeding, pruning, planting, and maintaining beds. Ages 16+. Younger children can volunteer with an adult present. Contact Megan Johnson at 715-261-6309 or info@monkgardens.org for more information.

Become a Big Brother or Big Sister. Community-based mentors provide children with individualized time and attention regularly, typically 2-4 times per month for an hour or two at a time. During casual weekly or bi-weekly outings, filled with conversations and shared activities (such as exploring parks, visiting the library, taking part in local events, or simply talking), they develop a relationship that helps children manage the everyday challenges of growing up. Volunteers can choose to work with a child living in the following school district areas: Abbotsford, Athens, D.C. Everest, Marathon, Merrill, Mosinee and Wausau. Ages 16+. For more information, contact Megan Belanger at 715-848-7207 or mail@bbbsncw.org.

Do You Have a Passion For The Outdoors? Volunteer with Central Wisconsin Offroad Cycling Coalition at one or several of the Wausau 24 events July 27-30. Wausau 24 is the largest 24-hour mountain bike race in the Midwest. The weekend of activities also includes a trail run Friday night and kids’ races on July 29. Sign up to help at https://volunteersignup.org/MB3LY.

Community Pantry Items Needed. The Women’s Community Center is in need of the following items for shelter residents and clients: gas/grocery gift cards, toiletries (individual toothbrushes, tampons, toilet paper, paper towels, baby wipes), non-perishable food (pasta/rice, crackers, granola bars, juice), perishable food (eggs, milk, cheese, lunch meat), household items (new pillows, dish soap, laundry detergent, phone chargers) and new children’s underwear and socks. Donations can be dropped off during business hours at 3200 Hilltop Ave. in Wausau or contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663.

Baby Hygiene Items Needed. The Babies’ Place at The Neighbors’ Place needs shampoo, baby wash, diaper rash cream, and other baby hygiene items to stock their shelves. Donations accepted 8-3 p.m. Monday-Friday on the loading dock side of 360 Grand Ave. Contact Elizabeth at 715-845-1966 with questions.

