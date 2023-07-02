Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – The Wausau Legion baseball team earned a pair of victories on Saturday at the Firecracker Tournament at Bukolt Park, defeating Beaver Dam 10-0 and Middleton 6-5.

Ethan Graham had two hits and three RBI for Wausau in the win over Beaver Dam.

Ryan Rodemeier threw six scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with six strikeouts, and Jackson Albee threw a perfect seventh to finish off the shutout for Wausau.

Against Middleton, Wausau trailed 5-2 before exploding for four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and held on for the win.

Tony Iaffaldano allowed one run in three innings of relief to earn the victory for the Bulldogs (12-7).

Jesse Osness, Noah Stroming, Jackson Smithpeter, Graham and Dylan Dobratz all had RBI for Wausau.

Wausau plays Hartland in the third-place game of the tournament on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

