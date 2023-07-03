WAUSAU – The Marathon County Historical Society will present its July History Speaks program, “Shipwrecked and Rescued: The City of Bangor,” at 2 p.m. July 15 at the Woodson History Center, 410 McIndoe St.

The program will be presented by Larry Jorgensen, author of “Shipwrecked and Rescued.” The book chronicles the story of a Lake Superior shipwreck and two unbelievable but true successful rescues. Off the tip of the snow-covered Keweenaw Peninsula, both the crew and the cars are saved from an abandoned ice-covered shipwreck. His book reveals how it happened, who was involved and what remains today.

Jorgensen first became fascinated with Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and its unique history while writing and reporting for television news in Green Bay. His journey into that world of news began in high school in northern Wisconsin where he worked for the Eagle River weekly newspaper. Later he was employed by a newspaper publisher in Milwaukee, and then on to radio and television news in Texas and Louisiana.

The presentation will be recorded and available digitally on Facebook and YouTube within a few days of the live program.

For more information, call MCHS at 715-842-5750, email info@marathoncountyhistory.org, or visit www.marathoncountyhistory.org.

