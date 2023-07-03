For Wausau Pilot & Review

MEQUON –The Wausau Woodchucks baseball team could not hold on to a late two-run lead and lost to the Lakeshore Chinooks 7-6 on Sunday afternoon at Kapco Park, falling out of contention for the Northwoods League Great Lakes West Division first-half title.

The Chinooks (13-19) scored a run in the sixth and two in eighth to erase Wausau’s 6-4 lead.

Needing at least one run in the ninth, Colby Wallace (Cal. State Fullerton) reached base for Wausau (19-15) but was stranded.

Wallace hit a two-RBI double in the third inning, giving Wausau its first two runs of the game. He also walked three times.

Also picking up RBI doubles for the Woodchucks were Jake English (Kansas) and Jesse Donohoe (Georgia State).

Wausau returns to Kapco Park to finish up the first half of the season Monday at 6:35 p.m.

