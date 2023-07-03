Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – Hartland pushed across three runs in the top of the sixth inning to top Wausau 6-4 in the third-place game of the Stevens Point Firecracker Legion Baseball Classic on Sunday at Bukolt Park.

Wausau led 4-3 following a two-run double by Jesse Osness in the first and a Jack Barthels RBI groundout to score Osness, who had doubled again, in the fourth.

Wausau (12-8) could not push another run across as Hartland surged ahead with the big sixth inning.

Wausau hosts Chippewa Falls for a doubleheader Monday at Athletic Park beginning at 5 p.m.

Hartland 6, Wausau 4

Hartland 030 003 0 – 6 10 2

Wausau 300 100 0 – 4 6 2

WP: Lamack. LP: Jackson Smithpeter.

SO: Lamack 4; Aidan Vachowiak (4 1/3 inn.) 0, Smithpeter (1 inn.) 1, Jackson Albee (1 2/3 inn.) 1. BB: Lamack 3; Vachowiak 4, Smithpeter 1, Albee 1.

Top hitters: H, Windisch 3×5, 2B, 3 RBI; Foley 2×3; Lamack 2×4; Evert 2B, RBI, 2 runs. W, Landon Parlier 2B, run; Jesse Osness 2×3, 2 2Bs, 2 RBI.

Records: Hartland not reported; Wausau 12-8.

Like this: Like Loading...