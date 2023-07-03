For Wausau Pilot & Review

MEQUON – A Monday night win for the Wausau Woodchucks at Kapco Park allowed for a strong first-half finish, as the team won the 20th game of the season with an 8-4 victory over the Lakeshore Chinooks.

Behind a three-spot in the sixth and a two-run eighth, the Woodchucks cruised to the victory to finish the first half of the Northwoods League season with a 20-15 record.

The Chinooks (14-20) were up 1-0 early and led 3-2 after five innings. From there it was all Woodchucks, as in the sixth Brady Jurgella (Minnesota) hit a two-RBI double and be scored shortly after by Brennan Holt (Oklahoma State).

Fast forward to the eighth when Colby Wallace (Cal State Fullerton) would hit his second triple of the season, scoring Anthony McFarland (Cal Riverside). Wallace scored in the next at-bat by Mike Maginnis (Georgia State) for the final run of the game.

Wausau starting pitcher Nate Nabholz (Towson) went a quality six innings, picking up six strikeouts while allowing three runs.

Alex Breckheimer (Bryant & Stratton) came in with two outs in the seventh and retired seven-straight batters to end the game.

Wallace also had a single and a double as part of a 3-for-5 night.

Along with the two-RBI double, Jurgella had his best game of the season at the plate, going 3-for-5 and also reached on an error.

The second half of the season begins as Wausau heads to Fond du Lac to take on the Dock Spiders. On Tuesday at 4:05 p.m.

