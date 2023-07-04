Join the Marathon County Public Library for a social hour for adults on July 12 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. This is a great way to expand your social circle and meet others in the community. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

Teens and adults can make DIY photo coasters on July 12 at the Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City. Drop in any time between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. to participate. Free. Call 715-443-2775 for more info.







