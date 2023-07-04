WAUSAU – Artwork created by 111 artists from around the world will be included in the 48th annual “Birds in Art” exhibition, on view Sept. 9 through Nov. 26 at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum.

This year, 664 artists submitted 1,121 artworks for consideration by the jury. The exhibition includes 22 artists who were named master artists during previous “Birds in Art” exhibitions, and 89 artists whose work was selected by the jury.

“Birds in Art,” presents original paintings, sculptures and graphics created within the last three years by worldwide artists.

Planning is underway for exhibition-opening festivities.

2023 “Birds in Art” artists

Edward Aldrich

William Alther

Fran A. H. Alvarado

Tony Angell

Mary Apikos

Kathryn Ashcroft

Chris Bacon

Jennifer Jean Bain

Barbara Banthien

Ute Bartels

Larry Barth

Robert Bateman

Kimberly Beck

Lucrezia Bieler

Craig Blietz

Karen Bondarchuk

Shelley K. Breitzmann

Carl Brenders

Wendy Brockman

Ray C. Brown, Jr.

Richard Burke

Jan R. Carson

Jamie Cassaboon

Taimur Cleary

James Coe

Guy Coheleach

Charles Compo

Robert Cook

Mary Cornish

Nikita Coulombe

Ann Cunningham

Mark Dedrie

Sarah Drummond

Claire Duncan

Gary Eigenberger

J.C. and Sheila Fontanive

Jeff Gandert

Federico Gemma

Joshua Woods Guge

Nancy Hamlin-Vogler

Andrew Haslen

Jim Hay

Thomas Hill

Matthew Hillier

Cindy House

Nancy Howe

Ryan D. Jacque

Ralph Grady James

Lars Jonsson

Eugen Kisselmann

Elwin van der Kolk

Nobuko Kumasaka

Laney

Chris Lodge

Harro Maass

Robert Martin

Roger Martin

Walter T. Matia

Ross Matteson

Timothy David Mayhew

S.V. Medaris

John S. Miller

Terry Miller

James L. Morgan

Katie Ann Musolff

Peter Nilsson

Peregrine O’Gormley

Manisha Padhye

Kris Parins

Rick Pas

Jeremy Paul

Patricia Pepin

Anne Peyton

Hilary Pfeifer

John Charles Pitcher

Tony Pridham

Kelly Leahy Radding

Don Rambadt

Paul Rhymer

Andrea Rich

William John Ritchie

Derek Robertson

Aleta Rossi-Steward

Sean Russell

Jonathan Sainsbury

Wayne Salge

Lennart Sand

Shalese Sands

John T. Sharp

Sarah Siltala

Doug Stapleton

Jan McAllaster Stommes

Michael C. Thorpe

Spencer Tinkham

Gunnar Tryggmo

Elaine Twiss

Hank Tyler

Adelaide Tyrol

Kent Ullberg

Bruce G. Urben

Federico Uribe

Barry W. Van Dusen

Randy Van Dyck

Tyler Vouros

Monique Wales

Darrell Warner

Paula Waterman

Nicholas Wilson

Marcel Witte

Alan Woollett

Sherrie York



For more information, visit www.lywam.org, email info@lywam.org or call 715-845-7010.

