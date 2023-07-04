WAUSAU – Artwork created by 111 artists from around the world will be included in the 48th annual “Birds in Art” exhibition, on view Sept. 9 through Nov. 26 at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum.
This year, 664 artists submitted 1,121 artworks for consideration by the jury. The exhibition includes 22 artists who were named master artists during previous “Birds in Art” exhibitions, and 89 artists whose work was selected by the jury.
“Birds in Art,” presents original paintings, sculptures and graphics created within the last three years by worldwide artists.
Planning is underway for exhibition-opening festivities.
2023 “Birds in Art” artists
Edward Aldrich
William Alther
Fran A. H. Alvarado
Tony Angell
Mary Apikos
Kathryn Ashcroft
Chris Bacon
Jennifer Jean Bain
Barbara Banthien
Ute Bartels
Larry Barth
Robert Bateman
Kimberly Beck
Lucrezia Bieler
Craig Blietz
Karen Bondarchuk
Shelley K. Breitzmann
Carl Brenders
Wendy Brockman
Ray C. Brown, Jr.
Richard Burke
Jan R. Carson
Jamie Cassaboon
Taimur Cleary
James Coe
Guy Coheleach
Charles Compo
Robert Cook
Mary Cornish
Nikita Coulombe
Ann Cunningham
Mark Dedrie
Sarah Drummond
Claire Duncan
Gary Eigenberger
J.C. and Sheila Fontanive
Jeff Gandert
Federico Gemma
Joshua Woods Guge
Nancy Hamlin-Vogler
Andrew Haslen
Jim Hay
Thomas Hill
Matthew Hillier
Cindy House
Nancy Howe
Ryan D. Jacque
Ralph Grady James
Lars Jonsson
Eugen Kisselmann
Elwin van der Kolk
Nobuko Kumasaka
Laney
Chris Lodge
Harro Maass
Robert Martin
Roger Martin
Walter T. Matia
Ross Matteson
Timothy David Mayhew
S.V. Medaris
John S. Miller
Terry Miller
James L. Morgan
Katie Ann Musolff
Peter Nilsson
Peregrine O’Gormley
Manisha Padhye
Kris Parins
Rick Pas
Jeremy Paul
Patricia Pepin
Anne Peyton
Hilary Pfeifer
John Charles Pitcher
Tony Pridham
Kelly Leahy Radding
Don Rambadt
Paul Rhymer
Andrea Rich
William John Ritchie
Derek Robertson
Aleta Rossi-Steward
Sean Russell
Jonathan Sainsbury
Wayne Salge
Lennart Sand
Shalese Sands
John T. Sharp
Sarah Siltala
Doug Stapleton
Jan McAllaster Stommes
Michael C. Thorpe
Spencer Tinkham
Gunnar Tryggmo
Elaine Twiss
Hank Tyler
Adelaide Tyrol
Kent Ullberg
Bruce G. Urben
Federico Uribe
Barry W. Van Dusen
Randy Van Dyck
Tyler Vouros
Monique Wales
Darrell Warner
Paula Waterman
Nicholas Wilson
Marcel Witte
Alan Woollett
Sherrie York
For more information, visit www.lywam.org, email info@lywam.org or call 715-845-7010.