Hey there, I’m Billiards! I’m a handsome feline who is hoping to find my forever home. I’m very active, outgoing and super sweet! Come visit me soon!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

