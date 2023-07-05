Wausau Pilot & Review

A fire early Wednesday at a Stevens Point home displaced a family and their dog, though no injuries were reported.

Point Plover Metro Wire reports the blaze was reported at about 2:30 a.m. July 5 in the 3300 block of Oak Avenue, just north of County Hwy. HH in Whiting, but inside city limits.

Stevens Point Police officers were among the first on scene, where they discovered flames shooting about 20 feet in the air, extending up to 8 feet from windows. The family safely evacuated and neighbors on either side of the home were also evacuated as a precaution, Metro Wire reports.

Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze after a MABAS box alarm. Metro Wire reports fire crews could see flames in front and back of an attached garage on the home before closing in on the residential area.

MABAS stands for Mutual Aid Box Alarm System. It’s a cooperative response system that helps dispatchers know which combination of fire, EMS, law enforcement, and other agencies to send to an emergency scene.

After crews entered the home they found the fire had spread through the attic over the kitchen and living room. The blaze caused significant damage to the home and a vehicle parked in the driveway was also affected.

Wisconsin Public Service also responded to the scene.

Police say the residents have family in the area and did not need emergency housing.

