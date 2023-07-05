Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Roy W. H. Passow

Roy W. H. Passow was welcomed into the presence of the Lord Jesus on Wednesday, June 28, at the age of 100.

A Wausau native he enjoyed 95 years in Wausau before moving to Hartland, WI to be closer to family but never lost heart for his beloved Wausau. Roy will be remembered and celebrated for his love and faithfullness to Jesus, his family and his very firm handshake. He leaves a legacy of memories of helping others, sacrifice, advice, hard work ethic, dedication, generosity, golf techniques and his hole in one on the #9 hole at the American Legion golf course and hosting awesome family Thanksgivings.

Roy was born on August 23, 1922 in Wausau to Otto and Irene (Oelke) Passow. After returning from World War II where he served as a Technical Sergeant for the Army and was awarded a Bronze Star in the Pacific theatre he married Elizabeth (Betty) Wilde and they made their home in Wausau together for 66 years before Betty was called home in 2012.

Roy supported his family as an autoparts salesman for Juneau Supply Company. He was a charter member of St. Marks Lutheran Church. His love for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was evident in his heart, character and interactions through ministries at St. Marks Lutheran Church, Orphan Grain Train, Lutheran Laymans League and Camp Luther. Roy experienced many seasons of life and lived well through many challenging times, a common man who felt very blessed.

Roy was blessed with 3 children, 11 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren.

A service of celebration will be held on Friday July 7th at 11:00 am at St. Marks Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Drive Wausau. A visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of service. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery with full military honors. Helke Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

The family would like to thank the people of Wausau and St. Marks for their continued love and support and memories and the loving and caring family staff at Hartland Terrace Hartland, WI for their exceptional care for Roy.

Memorials may be directed to Orphan Grain Train.

Thelma J. Olson

Thelma Olson, 84, of Rib Mountain, passed away on July 4, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Thelma was born to Albert and Jane (Watterston) Damm, now deceased, on November 20, 1938, in Stetsonville, Taylor County, WI. She attended Pleasant Valley School in the Township of Deer Creek, and graduated from Medford High School and then attended the Taylor County Teachers College in Medford. Excited to begin teaching, she taught first and second grades in the Town of Holway, Stetsonville, WI.

Thelma married Galen G. Olson on July 18, 1959, at Zion Lutheran Church, Stetsonville, WI, who survives. She and her sister-in-law Karen owned and operated Olson Floor Covering of Wausau, Inc., doing business as Olson Carpet One Floor and Home. Thelma managed and worked in sales for Carpet One for many years, retiring in 2020.

Thelma was a charter member of Rib Mountain Lutheran Church and served as a volunteer teaching Vacation Bible School, Pre-School, and Midweek Bible lessons for over 19 years. Thelma enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens. She liked sewing clothes, knitting, crocheting, and embroidery, along with counted cross stitch. Thelma enjoyed traveling, painting ceramics, and reading books. Mostly she loved spending time with her family.

Thelma and Galen had three children who survive: Gail Olson, Todd Olson, and Jill (Steve) Wirkus. Five grandchildren: Rachel (Austin) Hursh, Christine (Adam) Bork, Luke (Shana Kloth) Olson, Collin (Olivia Roeske Kretzer) Wirkus and Morgan (Tyler Baran) Wirkus, and five great grandchildren: Natalie, Jayden, and Melody Bork, and Charlie and Adam Hursh. Thelma is further survived by her brothers: Robert (Judy) Damm, Rev. George (Nancy) Damm, Alfred Damm, and sisters in law: Judith (Russell) Stollfuss, Marjo Hughes, and Pam Damm and brothers in law: Ronald (Karen) Olson, and Marvin Ingersoll, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Thelma was predeceased by her parents; sister, Betty Jane Ingersoll, brothers: Donald and Albert Damm, sister-in-law Jean (Herbert) Schilling and niece, Deanna Ingersoll.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 11th from 9 AM – 11 AM at Rib Mountain Lutheran Church, 227150 Harrier Avenue (formerly Eagle Avenue). A funeral service celebrating Thelma’s life will follow at 11 AM at the church with Pastor Tim Swanson officiating. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park. Helke Funeral Home of Wausau has been entrusted with arrangements.

Thelma’s family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Aspirus Palliative Care for the wonderful and loving care given to her and the family. Additionally they would like to thank Pastor Swanson and the church community for their support and prayers.

Glen R. Strehlow

Glen Strehlow, 62 passed away on June 28,2023.

Glen was born in Wausau, WI to Earl Strehlow and Anne Strehlow. Glen married Janice Fink, of Latimer Iowa on February 16, 2002, in Honolulu Hawaii.

He is survived by wife Janice Strehlow, stepdaughters Tamara (John) Schaefer, Rachael (Gerard Zeitz) Krabbe, grandsons Luca Gatinel, Gavin Krabbe and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by Earl Strehlow (Father) and Anne Strehlow (Mother).

Glen lived life to its fullest until he had several strokes. He looked so forward to spending time with his family and friends at his place up north, camping, boating and fishing.

He was an avid fisherman, who enjoyed teaching grandson Gavin how to reel them in 🙂

Hunting season was one his favorite times of year spending time in nature with his father Earl, brothers Perry and Gary and grandson Gavin hunting on the family farm. They had great success hunting together while his mother Anne would cook up a big pot of chili and all the fixings to feed the hungry hunters.

Although Glen did not have children of his own, he was proud to be able teach grandson Gavin about hunting and many other important things in life. They had a very close bond and to this day Gavin has always looked up to his grandpa, the things he taught him and the good times they spent together. Glen always also enjoyed visits with grandson Luca from CA and wish they could have spent more time together.

He looked forward to opportunities to hear his cousins polka band play at family reunions and special occasions and had hope to learn to play his father’s concertina one day.

He lived most his life not having any pets, but later in life he finally did, and it was life-changing! Ozzy, his Westie puppy was his constant companion. Ozzy and our 5 kitties were the entertainment committee that made sure things were never boring. They were good medicine for him, and I am thankful that he got to experience that.

I am so thankful that we were able to do so many fun things early on while he was still healthy rather than waiting. The memories will live on in our hearts forever.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday July 5, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church (E10723 County Road Z, Wausau, WI 54403) from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Thursday July 6, 2023, from 10:00 AM until the hour of Service at the church. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday July 6, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church at 11:00 AM. Pastor John Stransky will officiate. Burial will follow at the St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Pearl Ott

On June 3, 2023 Pearl Ott of Wausau, was called to our Heavenly Father’s home. She was born on September 28, 1940 to William and Adeline (Fenner) Ott and was baptized on October 19th of that year. As a student, she attended Zion Lutheran School and on April 11, 1954 she renewed her baptismal vows at her confirmation. Her Bible verse was the words of Jesus “I am the resurrection and the life; whoever believes in me, even if he dies, will live, and everyone who believes in me will never die.” John 11: 25-26.

Following eight years at Zion and one year in Wausau Junior High School, she attended Wausau Senior High School where she graduated with the class of 1958. Following her graduation, she attended and graduated from Valparaiso University.

Upon returning to Wausau, Pearl’s first occupation was assisting her mother with her drapery business. Pearl’s remaining occupational years were as food service employee at the Forest Park Village of Wausau where she was deeply loved and respected by both its residents and her fellow workers.

Pearl’s known survivors include cousins Dave Gehring, Brad Lemke, and William Ott jr.

Much of Pearl’s free time was spent with making books of her day by day activities as well as taking guided cross country bus trips.

Pearl was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church whom we thank for their many years of caring for and ministering to her.

Anyone desiring to give a memorial in Pearl’s honor may I suggest Zion Lutheran Church or your favorite charity.

Patrick P. Higgins

In the early morning hours of July 2, 2023, a day perfect day for baling hay, Patrick Higgins, 85, passed away peacefully at home with family at his side.

Pat was a dairy farmer all his life, becoming the man of the house after his father’s tragic death when Pat was only seven years old. He was not only a big brother, but a father figure to his four younger siblings.

Pat was born March 12, 1938, to the late Peter and Blanche (Snopl) Higgins. He graduated from Antigo High School in 1956 and continued farming until his retirement.

Pat married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Patricia Maresh, on August 12, 1958, at St. Hyacinth Catholic Church; they would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this August. They were blessed with the arrival of their son Bryan in 1968. Together they cared for the land and their much-loved animals.

And it wasn’t just their cows—Pat loved all animals. Cats and dogs were part of the family. Outside feeders attracted wild birds, raccoons, skunks, and even bears. He welcomed them all.

Pat supplemented their farm income by working as a milk hauler, sometimes lifting a filled milk can with each arm, for the Vulcan, the neighbor’s custom crop harvesting business, and with his uncle building houses. He was an exceptionally hard-working man who always made time to help others when they needed it.

He was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1987 and reluctantly sold the cows soon after. In addition to MS, he also battled cancer and COPD caused by Alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency. But Pat could never sit still for long, so he drove tractor for neighbors and maintained his lawn and garden with loving care.

In later years he and Patricia enjoyed an Alaskan cruise for their 50th wedding anniversary and spent many hours in the car taking day trips inspecting the crops, enjoying the beautiful Northwoods scenery, and of course always stopping at a casino or two.

He is survived by his wife Patricia; son Bryan (Brad) Higgins-Moe; siblings Janet Higgins, Antigo, Laurel Powers, Shiocton, Susan Higgins, Slinger, and Peter (Jean) Higgins, Antigo; nieces, nephews, and many cousins.

Preceding him in death were his father, Peter, mother, Blanche, and mother-in-law, Mary Maresh.

Pat was a soft-spoken, kind, and gentle man, always willing to help someone in need. There is no greater legacy. He will be missed.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Tanya Lechtev, the nurses, therapists, and ER team at Aspirus Langlade Hospital, and the staff of LeRoyer Hospice for the outstanding care they provided for Pat and his family. Special thanks also to the staff at the Volm Cancer Center for the many years of care they provided, and family members Janet, Peter, Jeff, Danny, and Pam for all they have done.

At Pat’s request, there will be no services at this time; however, a memorial gathering will be held in the fall after the crops are in like he would have wanted. The family is immensely grateful for the support they have received during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Pat’s name.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Marvin G. Wierzba

Marvin G. Wierzba, 65 of Wittenberg, died unexpectedly on Friday, June 30, 2023, at home.

Marvin was born on October 15, 1957, in Tigerton, the son of Martin and Margaret (Kulas) Wierzba.

Marvin grew up on a family farm, which he purchased from his parents. He treasured the farm and put his heart and soul into it. He worked as a self-employed truck driver and also baled hay to sell. Marvin enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He was always one to like a good haircut. Marvin also loved going to tractor pulls and traveling with his fianceé, Cindi. He especially loved playing with his kittens.

Marvin is survived by his fiancee’, Cindi Bembenek; siblings, Leroy (Sue) Wierzba, Karen (Andy) Groshek and Elaine (Ronald) Schrader; 17 nieces and nephews and 28 great nieces and nephews.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Margaret Wierzba; sister, Marie Schroeder and great nephew, Jordan Wierzba.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Friday, July 7, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Galloway. Rev. Augustine Bentil will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 9 AM until the time of Mass at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Kris A. Carlson

Kris A. Carlson, 59, of Hatley, died on Friday, June 30, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital surrounded by his family.

Kris was born on August 5, 1963 in Oshkosh, the son of the late Richard Carlson and Rachel (Ostrowski) Carlson of Bowler.

On August 12, 2000, Kris was united in marriage to Dawn Budleski in Bowler. She survives.

Kris was employed at Resch Tile as a tile setter for over 30 years. An avid outdoorsman, Kris enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and golf. He also enjoyed shooting pool, playing bags and was a enthusiastic Chicago Bears fan. Kris took great pride in his home, especially his lawn and driveway. Kris was dedicated, patient and hardworking. Anytime a friend or family member needed a hand Kris was always there to help. Most important to Kris was spending time with his family and he will be deeply missed.

Kris is survived by his wife Dawn; mother Rachel; two children, Ashley (Brad) O’Connell and Tristan (fiancé Bekah Mootz) Carlson; two grandchildren, Liam and Addilee O’Connell; siblings, Karen Resch, Keith (Vivian) Carlson, Kurt Carlson, Kip Carlson, Ken (Shana) Carlson, Kaleen Carlson and Adam (Diane) Carlson; father-in-law, Donald Budleski; sister and brother-in-law, Deb (Kurt) Cherek and Dale (fiancee Angela Collins) Budleski and many other relatives and friends.

Kris was preceded in death by his father; brother, Joe and mother-in-law, Diane Budleski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at St. Florian’s Catholic Church, Hatley. Fr. Jerome Patric will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9AM until 11:15 AM at which time a eulogy will take place.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

