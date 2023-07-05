Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau Woodchucks will acquire the JBA Clutch Baseball and Softball Travel organization, according to a Wisconsin College Baseball, LLC news release.

The combination of the two organizations will allow JBA Clutch to draw upon the Baseball & Softball Logistics and Technology talents of the Woodchucks to move the JBA Clutch family experience to the next level that no other travel ball organizations will have in this area. JBA Clutch organizations will continue to teach young athletes about respecting the game, sportsmanship, being a team player, self-confidence and developing mentally not only as an athlete, but as a person as well.

The final acquisition is expected to close later in the summer.

JBA Clutch Founder Jeremy Jirschele will continue to oversee and lead the on-field Baseball and Softball Operations with the newly formed company. Jeremy will lead coaching, player & coach development, recruitment, tryouts, and tournament selection.

The Woodchucks full time staff will take over all the administration responsibilities including Tournament and practice logistics, equipment acquisition, website design, video production, recruitment profiles and social media. The Woodchucks will also bring their knowledge of the ever-changing College Baseball & Softball landscape to promote the development of the high school athletes who wish to push themselves to the next level.

“The young athletes in the JBA Clutch program hope to play Softball and Baseball into college,” said Mark Macdonald. “The Woodchucks, more than any other organization in Central Wisconsin, know what it takes to advance a young athlete to a college career. We intend to assist families through the process with consultation and support.”

2024 tryout and registration information can be found online at jbaclutch.com.

