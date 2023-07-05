For Wausau Pilot & Review

FOND DU LAC – Amar Tsengeg (Texas-Dallas) and Fond du Lac were too much to handle for the Wausau Woodchucks as they lost 4-1 in the second-half opener of the Northwoods League on Tuesday afternoon at Herr-Baker Field.

Tsengeg, who was pitching for the third time this season against the Woodchucks (0-1/20-16) went 7 2/3 innings with 11 strikeouts. He made all the difference for Fond du Lac (1-0/14-2).

Down 2-0 in the eighth and after Tsengeg left the game, the Woodchucks scored on a walk as Drew Berkland (Minnesota) came across to make the game 2-1. Fond du Lac tacked on two more in the bottom half to make it a 4-1 game.

Andalo Santangelo (Towson) had his best relief appearance of the season, going two full innings and retiring all six batters faced for the Woodchucks. Two of the six retired were strikeouts.

Wausau returns home to take on the Dock Spiders once again on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Athletic Park.

For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.

