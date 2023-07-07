The American Legion State Conventions will be held at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center in Rothschild, WI beginning July 19th, and running through July 22nd. These events are being hosted jointly by our Marathon County American Legion Families.

This event brings the Department (State) of Wisconsin American Legion organizations together to host their annual conventions. The American Legion, The American Legion Riders, The American Legion Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion bring their members together, from across the state of Wisconsin, this third week in July each year. It is expected that 500-600 American Legion Family Members will converge in Rothschild, not only to conduct the business of their organizations, but to celebrate a year of great accomplishments.

The conventions begin with committee meetings, district caucuses, leadership briefings and some social events for member camaraderie. On Friday, the general sessions open with guest speakers, awards and recognition of the members, and their groups. Those that will be honored have accomplished great things on behalf of our veterans, their families, our communities, and those still serving. Our conventions will conclude after the newly elected state officers are sworn into their upcoming leadership roles.

Our Marathon County Convention Committee and our members are proud to be able to host these statewide conventions that will impact not only our area veterans, but also our host community.

Any request for information can be made to committee members:

Paul Gwidt, Commander – Rothschild Post 492 email: paulgwidt@yahoo.com Mike Bennett – Rothschild Post 492 email: thebennetts@charter.net

