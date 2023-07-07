Wausau Pilot & Review

A New Jersey-based sandwich shop will open soon in the Wausau area, joining a growing number of new businesses in the Rib Mountain retail corridor.

Jersey Mike’s Subs has about 2,000 locations nationwide.

A Sub Above, LLC, doing business as Jersey Mike’s Subs, is an American submarine sandwich chain headquartered in Manasquan, New Jersey. The Jersey Mike’s franchise has about 2,000 locations nationwide and a handful of shops outside the U.S., according to the company’s website.

The new location, at 22534 Rib Mountain Drive, is one of four set to open in Wisconsin. Eau Claire, Fitchburg and Hartford are also listed as locations that Jersey Mike’s will expand to. They will be the first in Wisconsin for the company, which launched in 1956 as a single location on the Jersey Shore.

Rib Mountain has seen a recent influx of new businesses including Crumbl Cookies, Sportsman’s Warehouse and others.

No firm date for opening has been released.

