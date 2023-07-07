Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Arleigh E. Utecht

Arleigh Utecht, passed away on July 1, 2023 at the age of 83.

Arleigh was born in Brokaw, Wisconsin to Harry and Amanda Utecht.

He married Donna (Schulz) of Wausau on September 29, 1962 and together they had two sons, Mark and Dean.

Arleigh retired as the maintenance supervisor at Wausau Medical center after more than 20 years. He also served his country as an Army veteran of the Korean war. Arleigh loved ski jumping, hunting, bowling, golf, Harleys but most of all his wife and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Melvin, Donald and Wayne Utecht.

Arleigh is survived by his loving wife Donna, his sons Mark Utecht (Ann) and Dean Utecht (Dannette); grandchildren, Alyssa Murack (Steve), Ashley Lindenberg (Andy), Nicole Utecht, Zachary Utecht (Brianna), Alex Utecht (Morgan), Matthew Utecht; great grandchildren Jaxton and Everett Murack and Isabella, Alexander and Elena Lindenberg. He is further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Services for Arleigh Utecht will be held on July 10, 2023 at 11:00 am at

St. Peter Lutheran church (Wausau campus), 2822 N 6th street, Wausau, Wisconsin, 54403 with Pastor Kevin Schnake officiating. Burial will follow at Restlawn cemetery after the service.

There will be a visitation from 10-11 am at the church and a light lunch at noon.

Elizabeth M. Schuster

Elizabeth “Betty” M. Schuster, 94, Wausau passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Mountain Terrace, Wausau.

She was born May 21, 1929 in Dorchester, daughter of the late Edward and Theresa (Bachhuber) Rauscher. Betty married Alvin Reynolds in Wausau on August 26, 1947. She had three children with Alvin: Roxanne, Suzanne and Terry. Later, she married Walter Schuster in 1982. He preceded her in death in 1992.

Betty worked at Woolworth, Kresge’s and Connor Toy for many years and lastly for Nanik before retiring. She enjoyed playing cards, dancing, making quilts and crocheting Afghans for relatives, friends and church.

Survivors include her son, Terry (Sue) Reynolds, Black Canyon City, AZ, her grandchildren, Nadine (Terry) Kaiser, Wausau, Tamara (Carl) Klump, West Allis and Richard Reynolds, Black Canyon City, AZ, five great grandchildren, Allyson Kaiser, Steven Albee, Zachary (Michelle) Klump, Makenzie (Collin) Rideaux and Logan Klump.

Besides her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Suzanne Reynolds and Roxanne Percey, her sister, Cecelia Salzwedel and a brother, Frank Rauscher.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 14, 2023 at The Church of the Holy Name of Jesus, Wausau. The Rev. Samuel Martin will preside. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff with Lakeland Caregivers, Mountain Terrance and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the outstanding care and devotion they ALL shared with Betty while she was with them. God Bless you all!!!

Mildred Hegewld

Mildred Hegewld, 94, of Wausau, passed away on July 2, 2023. She was born to the late Herbert and Flora (Schumacher) Hohensee on January 10, 1929,

She graduated from Wittenberg high school in 1947 (salutatorian). She later married Lawrence Hegewald in Pine city MN in 1952. Lawrence passed away in 1983.

She is survived by her children Dan (Kim) Hegewald and daughter Gayle Woods, grandchildren; Justin Hegewald, Wausau and Brent Hegewald, Marshfield. She is preceded in death by her husband and Sister Dorothy and brother-in-law Lloyd Dallman.

Mildred had many careers starting out at Marathon Battery during WWII, Employers Insurance until the late 40’s until 1962, Custodian at Wausau School System from 63-68, Sherwin Williams Paints from 68-70, Marathon Electric to 73, Wausau School System from 1975 to 1986 and Wausau Mall from 1992 to 2007 custodian and house keeping until retirement at age 78 years old. She also worked at UW extension 4H office for 2 years and JC Pennies during Christmas season.

Some of her hobbies were taking care of abandoned cats and dogs, sewing, gardening and reading.

She was a past member of the VFW women’s auxiliary until 1983 when her husband passed away in 1994.

There will be a private burial at Restlawn Cemetery.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Roger L. Chase

Roger L. Chase, 87 of Wittenberg, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Roger was born on December 16, 1935, in Minnesota, the son of Louis and Gertrude (Palmer) Chase.

On August 16, 1958, Roger was united in marriage to Margaret Bowers in Minneapolis. She survives.

Roger started as an educator and had numerous other adventures in between and then retired an educator. The couple enjoyed skiing, socializing and gardening. Roger was an active member of Holy Family-St. William Catholic Church and the Walls of Wittenberg.

Roger is survived by his wife, Margaret; two sons, Malon (Susan) Chase and Reid (Lisa) Chase; five grandchildren, Stephanie (Tony) Fraccola, Stacey Chase, Mollie Chase, Beck (Briane) Chase and Teig Chase; eight great-grandchildren and one brother Charles (Gladys) Chase.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Holy Family-St. William Catholic Church, Wittenberg. Fr. Matthew Settle will officiate. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5PM to 6PM at the Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg and again on Wednesday from 10AM until the time of Mass at the church.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Marlene R. Berna

Marlene Rae Berna, 86, passed away Friday June 30th, 2023, at Cedar Ridge Elder Services.

She was born August 17th, 1937, to Aaron and Mary Payne.

She married Henry (Hank) Berna April 7th, 1975. They raised 4 children together, Lance, Lori, Kevin, and Kerri. She was also a stepmother to two boys, David, and Mark.

Marlene loved the holidays or any other celebration that would give her a reason to cook. She was an avid Parker fan and enjoyed cheering them on. Other interests included traveling, shopping, knitting, crocheting, and playing cards. Camping was a big part of her life. She spent many years as a seasonal camper at Campers Haven and Rivers Edge Campgrounds.

She was the matriarch of the family, however, the title she was most proud of was that of a grandma. She had 13 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren (with 1 on the way) 1 great great grandchild (with 2 more on the way)

She is survived by Barb Tesch, Lori (Bill) Mead, Kevin (Judy) Tesch, Kerri (Kirk) Frisinger, David (Laura) Berna, Mark (Tina) Berna, two nieces Cheri (Ken) Flock, Debbie (Stan) Lee.

She was proceeded in death by her parent’s brother, Robert Payne, son Lance Tesch, and grandson Kameron Frisinger.

Services will be held at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Rothschild on Friday, July 14th. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor William Ostrem. Burial will be at Gate of Heaven cemetery in Kronenwetter following the service.

The family would like to Thank all the staff at Cedar Ridge. Her Inclusa and Aspirus Hospice team and her Palliative care nurse Bernie for all the help they provided these past 2 years.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association or American Diabetes Association. Two charities that were close to her heart.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

LaVine V. Woller

LaVine Valera Woller, age 96, of Merrill, Wisconsin peacefully passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Bell Tower Residence Assisted Living in Merrill, Wisconsin. She was born on August 21, 1926 to the late William and Hertha (Sturm) Neumann in the Town of Berlin, Wisconsin.

LaVine married her first husband, Charles Bartelt, on June 6, 1946, he preceded her in death on May 5, 1977. She married her second husband, Raymond Ohrmundt, on November 2, 1979, he preceded her in death on February 29, 1984. On July 12, 1987, LaVine married Leonard Woller, he preceded her in death on June 12, 2017.

LaVine used to farm with her first husband, Charles, and went along on the “pig route” as a pig hauler with him for 15 years. She was a homemaker and an excellent seamstress, who put her talents towards working at her sister-in-law’s bridal salon. LaVine was always well dressed, ensuring her outfits and jewelry would match and her nails and hair were always done. She loved gardening, going on trips, polka dancing, and feeding the birds. She was a fantastic cook and was an excellent shot with the gun, when it came to unwanted critters. She also enjoyed spending time with her family.

LaVine is survived by her daughter: Debra (Steve) Blaubach, son: Leon (Beth) Bartelt, step-children: Mary (Pat Karlen) Kurtzweil and Nancy (Guy) Frostman, grandchildren: Nathan (Nicole) Blaubach, Brittany (Ben) Flitcroft, Marisa (Mitch) Voermans, April (Mike) Sather, Colton Bartelt, Lillie (Casey) McCulloch, Tracy (Ryan) Neumann, Daniel (Steph) Kurtzweil, Eric (Jayda Resch) Kurtzweil, Bailey (Liz Strait) Frostman, and Amber Frostman, and great-grandchildren: Ethan, Hannah, Laikyn, Breken, Rowe, Ridge, Kali (Jacob), Keagan (Adam Harper), Caleb, Deacon, Beau, Wade, and Mara, great-great-grandchildren: Paisley and Jett.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands: Charles Bartelt, Raymond Ohrmundt, and Leonard Woller, and brother: Eldon.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 12:00 pm at Faith Lutheran Church, 15425 S County Road K, Merrill, WI 54452. Pastor Donald Love will officiate. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023 from 10:00 am until the time of service also at the Church. Interment will take place at Berlin Cemetery in the Town of Berlin.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church in loving memory of LaVine.

Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are encouraged and may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.

Like this: Like Loading...