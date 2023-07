Wausau Pilot & Review

A 7-year-old girl reported missing Friday is safe and with her mother, according to the Vilas County Sheriff’s Department.

An AMBER Alert was issued late the night of July 7 for Brylee Eades. She was reported missing in Lac du Flambeau Friday afternoon.

Overnight, sheriff’s officials said Brylee was found safe. No other details were released.

