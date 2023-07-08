For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks scored six times in the first two innings and held on the rest of the way to defeat the Green Bay Rockers 6-5 in a Northwoods League baseball game Friday night at Athletic Park.

The Rockers (23-17, 2-2 second half) scored two in the first but the Woodchucks would be quick to respond, scoring three in the bottom half. Two of the runs came off a Christian Mitchelle (Central Michigan) double, scoring Jesse Donohoe (Georgia State) and Mark Shallenberger (Evansville).

Green Bay came back and scored two more in the second, but Wausau (22-17, 2-2 second half) would regain the lead by scoring three off a bases-loaded double by Colin Brueggemann (Oklahoma State) that cleared the bases.

After 10 collective runs in the first two innings, only one more run would be scored in the remaining seven as the Rockers cut the Chucks’ lead to one with a tally in the fourth.

Wausau relief pitcher Cole Hentschel (Richmond) entered the game in the eighth with bases loaded, escaping the jam with one of three strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings pitched, and earned his second save of the season.

Brueggemann had a third-straight multi-hit game, and now rides a 14-game hit streak Saturday’s home game against the Madison Mallards. Game time at Athletic Park is 6:05 p.m. and it will be Princess Party at the Ballpark, presented by Dovorany Orthodontics.

For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.

Like this: Like Loading...