The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides interstate and state highway construction updates for the following counties in north central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties.

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending weather conditions and crew availability.

Waushara County

Highway: WIS 21

Location: Coloma to Wautoma

Schedule: March 27, 2023 to October 2023

Project description: Construction will consist of replacing the asphalt, improving safety at the intersection of County B by lowering the roadway and cutting into a nearby hill, shoulder widening, guardrail replacement, curb and gutter replacement, and culvert replacement and installation.

Anticipated work scheduled: Work scheduled includes:

Crews will restore the roadway and slopes from the excavation work at the new box culvert at Lunch Creek

Crews will continue permanent landscaping and restoration along WIS 21 from County B to Slater Street in Coloma

Crews will remove the temporary sheeting and begin restoration at the new box culvert at Lunch Creek

Traffic impacts: WIS 21 is currently detoured. Please see the website below under traffic impacts for more detail.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis21-waushara/

Highway: I-39

Location: Marquette County Line to County O

Schedule: April 10 to Oct. 27, 2023

Project description: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be making improvements to I-39 in Waushara County including:

Resurfacing the highway

Reconstructing deteriorated underpasses and bridge approach slabs

Repairing deteriorated pipes

Replacing guard rail

Install edge line rumble strips

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will install permanent pavement markings from WIS 21 to County O, install gravel shoulders from WIS 21 to County C and install guardrail at Buttercup Avenue overpass.

Traffic impacts: From WIS 21 to just north of County O, motorists can expect a left lane closure until noon Friday, July 7 with a reduced speed limit of 55 mph. Both lanes will be open to traffic from noon Friday to 6 am Monday. Motorists can expect a right lane closure from WIS 21 to just north of County O for the remainder of the week.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/i39-waushara/

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 29

Location: Eastbound County E to County H, Edgar

Schedule: April 10, 2023 to Oct. 31, 2023

Project description: Crews will continue removing pavement, grading and placing erosion fabric. Crews will also place shoulder material for WIS 29 eastbound from WIS 97 on ramp working east.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue removing pavement, grading and placing erosion fabric. Crews will be placing base material for WIS 29 eastbound from WIS 97 to County H. Crews will continue removing pavement, grading and placing erosion fabric. Crews will be placing base material for WIS 29 eastbound from County E South to WIS 97

Traffic impacts:

WIS 29 eastbound left lane closures Randell Creek to Pheasant Falls Road May 31 to Nov 10

WIS 29 westbound left lane closure Pheasant Falls Road to Randall Creek May 15 to Nov 10



Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis29-e-marathon/

Highway: WIS 13

Location: County N in the city of Colby to Pine Street in the city of Abbotsford

Schedule: April 24 to July 20, 2023

Project description: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be resurfacing WIS 13 from Colby to Abbotsford along with replacing non-complaint curb ramps in along the project.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will begin placing permanent pavement markings on project. Crews will install permanent signing and finish any moving signing

Traffic impacts: June 30th through July 9:

Northbound WIS 13 will have the inside lane closed from East Monroe Street in Colby to Pine Street in Abbotsford

Southbound WIS 13 will have the inside lane closed from Pine Street in Abbotsford to East Monroe Street in Colby

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis13-marathon/

Highway: WIS 153

Location: WIS 13 to Stainless Ave, Stratford

Schedule: mid April to mid August

Project description: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be improving WIS 153 between WIS 13 and Stratford including resurfacing the road and replacing culverts and guardrail.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will complete the upper layer of asphalt. Crews will pour curb and gutter at Little Eau Pleine River Bridge.

Traffic impacts: WIS 153 will be closed until July 18. Traffic will be detoured via WIS 13 and WIS 97. During this closure local and emergency vehicle access will be maintained.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis153-marathon/

Highway: WIS 107

Location: North Street and Maratech Avenue, Marathon City

Schedule: May 1 to mid August 2023

Project description: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be repaving portions of WIS 107 and repairing the bridges over Big Rib River.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will pour overlays, cure decks, seal decks, start curb and gutter removal and replacements.

Traffic impacts: WIS 107 from North Street to Maratech Avenue in Marathon City will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction. The construction zone will be signed for 9-foot max wide loads throughout the project. Pedestrian traffic will be maintained to the Lions Riverside Park.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis107-marathoncity/

Oneida County

Highway: WIS 17

Location: US 8 to Stevens Street, Rhinelander

Schedule: April 17 to October 2023

Project description: Crews will replace the curb and gutter and asphalt pavement for the highway. The sidewalk along the west side of WIS 17 will be widened from 5-feet to 10-feet and curb ramps will be replaced. The island at the southwest corner of the Timber Drive intersection will be removed and replaced with a right turn lane.

Anticipated work scheduled: Work will include:

Crews will be working on paving mainline binder layers of asphalt

Crews will be placing topsoil

Crews will be doing some restoration of topsoil areas

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect reduced lane capacity down to one lane in each direction with both lanes in the two northbound lanes open and the two southbound lanes will be under construction.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis17-oneida

Highway: US 51

Location: Lake Katherine Bridge

Schedule: May 1 to Aug. 30, 2023

Project description: This project is a bridge rehabilitation for the bridge on US 51 over the Lake Katherine crossing, in the town of Hazelhurst in Oneida County.

Anticipated work scheduled: Polymer overlay on the structure will be placed in two stages and the pavement marking will be placed by Thursday evening.

Traffic impacts for the next 10 days: Traffic impacts for the next 10 days: Traffic will continue to be two lanes (one in each direction) with median closures. No speed restrictions and temporary traffic control items will be used. In the second phase, traffic will still be two lanes (one in each direction) with the traffic moved to the median and the lanes will be closed. There will be a 35 mph speed reduction through the project. Temporary traffic control items will be used to direct traffic.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us51-lakekatherine/

Highway: US 8 and US 45 Intersection

Location: Monico

Schedule: June 12 to Oct. 6, 2023

Project description: Crews will repave the intersection, configure the intersection to current standards to improve safety, replace the guard rails, replace the lighting at the intersection and replace the curb and gutter. Crews will also replace culvert pipes and headwalls at Monico Creek.

Anticipated work scheduled: Continue base aggregate placement, continue excavation, and install initial water control devices at Monico Creek.

Traffic impacts for the next 10 days: Lane shifts and shoulder closures are expected on US 8 and US 45. Each travel direction will be reduced to a single lane. US 45 will be closed starting from noon July 17 until noon July 21. US 45 traffic will be detoured to facilitate the replacement of the culverts carrying Monico Creek below US 45. The detoured route will utilize WIS 64, WIS 55 and US 8.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us8-monico/

Lincoln County

Highway: US 8

Location: Little Somo and Scott Creek Bridge, Tripoli

Schedule: May 8, 2023- Aug. 25, 2023

Project description: Crews will be repaving the road, replace Scott Creek and Little Somo River bridges.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will place steel reinforcements and pour the superstructure. Deck pour is scheduled for July 7 at 7 am. Start grading operations, excavate for the structural approaches, and pour the slabs.

Traffic impacts: Temporary traffic signals have been installed reducing US 8 to one lane of traffic with a max width of 13 feet. Traffic has been shifted onto the temporary road and temporary structure to the south side of US 8.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/8-lincoln/

