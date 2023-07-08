Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear Editor:

I am deeply concerned about climate change and want to highlight a clear action we can take in Wisconsin: shutting down Line 5. Three key reasons support this course of action.

First, shutting down Line 5 respects the sovereignty of Indigenous tribes in Canada, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan that have opposed it.

Second, Line 5 poses an extreme environmental threat to the Great Lakes. Over its 70-year history, Line 5 has spilled over 30 times, releasing at least 1.1 million gallons of oil. The threat of a repeat of the disastrous 2010 Kalamazoo spill that took Enbridge 17 hours to stop is very real.

Finally, shutting down Line 5 is crucial for addressing climate change. A staggering 86% of greenhouse gas emissions come from oil, gas and coal. The 500 currently burning wildfires in Canada are directly linked to carbon emissions. Emissions that are causing disastrous flooding, droughts, cyclones and heat waves throughout the world. The UN predicts the dislocation of 1.5 billion people in the next 30 years due to such events.

The recent argument by another reader in these pages that Wisconsin benefits from Line 5 because our businesses, farms, and people depend on energy to function is false. NONE of the Line 5 tar sands oil is downloaded in Wisconsin for Wisconsin use. The misleadingly named “Safest Way Tour,” which informed that reader’s opinion, is an example of green-washing propaganda that is organized, paid for, and promoted by corporate interests. Governments must prioritize the needs of the people over corporate interests. International agreements on fossil fuels are needed now to complement the Paris Agreement, which doesn’t even include the words fossil fuels, oil, gas or coal.

Now, as we experience toxic air from wildfires, we have a chance to make a difference. By demanding the immediate shutdown of Line 5, we send a strong message to Enbridge that they must leave Wisconsin and prioritize our environment and communities.

Let us unite in demanding change and work towards a cleaner, safer future for Wisconsin and the planet.

Marc Rosenthal, Madison