Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

One person died Saturday in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash east of Wausau in Nutterville, police have confirmed.

According to emergency scanner traffic, rescue crews from the Town of Wausau and deputies were paged just after 2 p.m. July 8 to 162107 Hwy. 52 near Homestead Road for a report of the crash, with a single male driver who was not wearing a helmet.

A medical helicopter was paged to the scene, though the closest available helicopter was in Marshfield at the time of the crash. The man was badly injured but still breathing when the initial report came through and CPR was performed at the scene.

The helicopter was later canceled and the man died of his injuries.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

