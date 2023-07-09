Wausau Pilot & Review

A medical helicopter has been paged to the scene of a crash on I-39 near Plainfield.

The crash was reported at about 11:35 a.m. July 9 in the southbound lanes. Initial scanner reports suggest one person was ejected from the vehicle in the rollover. At least two other people appear to be injured.

CPR was started at the scene while a helicopter made its way to the area. Several lanes were blocked on the highway as of 11:44 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation.

Southbound traffic on Hwy. 51 and I-39 is heavy on Sunday, with some emergency crews reporting difficulty reaching crash scenes.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime, fire or crash scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.

