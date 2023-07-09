For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Madison Mallards had their bats working on Saturday night and rolled past the Wausau Woodchucks 13-3 in a Northwoods League baseball game at Athletic Park.

The Mallards (19-19, 4-1 second half) started their strong offensive performance in the first, scoring one.

Wausau (22-18, 2-3 second half) scored two in the first, taking a one-run lead as Mark Shallenberger (Evansville) had a line drive RBI single, scoring Dalton Pearson (Georgia State).

The rest of the game was all Madison as it scored three times before the Woodchucks put up another run in the fifth.

Six runs in the ninth would solidify Madison’s lead and finish off the victory. Wausau still leads the season series 5-2.

Pearson and Shallenberger each had multi-hit nights for Wausau. The three singles by Pearson also put him past 40 hits on the season – joining an exclusive club in the league.

Wausau will travel to Warner Park on Sunday to face the Madison Mallards with a 4:05 p.m. first pitch.

For more information visit www.woodchucks.com.

