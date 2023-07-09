Wausau Pilot & Review

EDINA, Minn. – The Wausau Legion baseball team tied Creighton (Neb.) No. 2 2-2 and lost to Edina (Minn.) 9-1 in a pair of games at the Gopher Legion Baseball Classic on Saturday.

Caden Werth had an RBI double in the fifth inning and Wausau scored on a passed ball in the sixth to forge a 2-2 tie with Creighton. The game was called after seven innings as the tournament has no extra innings because of the volume of games.

Lucas Hager allowed two runs and four hits with seven strikeouts in a complete-game effort for Wausau.

In the second game of the day against host Edina, Wausau was held to four hits and Edina pulled away scoring multiple runs in the second, third and fourth innings.

Dylan Dobratz hit a solo home run in the fifth inning for Wausau’s only run.

Wausau (14-11-1) will wrap up play in the tournament on Sunday at 7 p.m. against Brandon Lake (S.D.).

