Metro Ride shelters will soon be upgraded through funding provided by Marathon County’s Elderly and Disabled Transportation Program, according to a news release.

The new, improved and accessible shelters will replace structures that have been in place since the early 1990s, which have exceeded their useful life and are beginning to decay. The earlier shelters were placed prior to the Americans with Disabilities Act and the design precludes riders with mobility issues from using them.

Matthew Rosenbloom-Jones, director of Metro Ride, said the new shelters will have seating and solar powered LED lights to encourage easier access during winter months when there is less daylight.

The new shelters have already appeared at all six locations across the city that Metro Ride is responsible for; North Central Health Care and Sturgeon Bluff Apartments on the A route, Northcentral Technical College on the B route, Kannenberg Plaza on the D route, Marshfield Clinic on the I route and Horace Mann Middle School on the H route.

Over the next few weeks Metro Ride staff will perform finishing touches to the new shelters including installing seating and lighting.

