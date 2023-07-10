Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources fire crews and local agencies are on the scene of a roughly 70-acre and growing Pallet Fire in Waushara County, southeast of Coloma.

Local law enforcement and emergency management officials completed a few evacuations in the area and will continue as needed. A few structures were reported lost.

Officials say the Pallet Fire is traveling northeast and is burning in pine and mixed hardwoods along Cumberland Avenue. Fire officials on scene indicate erratic fire behavior and reports of torching with the fire moving into the crowns of the trees. Several spot fires have occurred ahead of the fire and are being suppressed and monitored. It is too early to predict when firefighters will have the wildfire under control. The cause of the wildfire is still under investigation.

DNR fire suppression resources are on the scene, including 9 DNR engines, 10 tractor plows and 1 air attack plane. Several local fire departments are also assisting with suppression efforts and providing structure protection. A Wisconsin Operating Engineers training facility nearby has also provided several resources to assist with suppression efforts.

The Northeast District Incident Management Team has been activated, and the command post has been set up at the Coloma Fire Department. Waushara County emergency management, along with local law enforcement agencies and several other fire departments, are also on scene.

Today’s weather conditions resulted in elevated fire danger ahead of a developing storm front. Contributing factors include warm temperatures, low relative humidity, gusty winds and dry vegetation due to extended drought. Eleven other wildfires occurred today in DNR protection areas and have subsequently been suppressed.

For the most current fire situation and evacuation information, follow the DNR on Facebook and Twitter, or check current fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR website.

