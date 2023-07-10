Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

State officials have released the names of three people involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday that left one man dead and injured two others.

Police say 31-year-old Andrew Lee Thomas, of Bellflower, Calif., was driving a 2003 Ford Expedition southbound at about 11:40 a.m. July 9 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned, landing in the median. The crash happened on I-39 at mile post 132 in Waushara County, near Hancock.

Thomas and a passenger, 21-year-old Andrew W. Chummley, of Kingwood, Tex., were taken to UW Hospital in Madison with injuries that do not appear life-threatening.

Another passenger, 29-yearpold Conor McKenzie, of Deatsville, Ala., was thrown from the vehicle in the crash. CPR efforts were not successful and McKenzie died at the scene.

McKenzie was a longtime umpire for the Northwoods League and was on his way to officiate a game in Madison against the Wausau Woodchucks when he died, officials said.

Police have not said whether any charges will be filed in the crash, only that enforcement action is pending an investigation. The Wisconsin State Patrol is reconstructing the crash.

