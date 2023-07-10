Wausau Pilot & Review

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Help Guests Shop the Community Closet! Guest Experience Volunteers ensure that guests receive friendly, generous service and can shop without judgment. As a Guest Experience Volunteer with United Way of Marathon County’s Community Closet will help complete the intake process with shoppers, help with finding items, and help guests through the checkout process. Volunteers will also provide referrals to other community resources that guests may need. Commitment is roughly 3 hours weekly or biweekly. Contact Carly at channey@unitedwaymc.org or by calling 715-298-5719 for more information!

Accept Clothing Donations and Keep the Community Closet Organized! Donation Processing Volunteers work behind the scenes, ensuring that the items coming into the Community Closet are high quality and in keeping with our inventory management practices. Volunteers will take in donations, sort and launder clothing, and keep the shopping floor neat and tidy! Commitment is roughly 3 hours weekly or biweekly. Contact Carly at channey@unitedwaymc.org or by calling 715-298-5719 for more information!

Use Your Green Thumb for a Good Cause! Bridge Community Health Clinic needs volunteers to help with the upkeep of the 2 community gardens. Volunteers will help lay cement blocks to make a border around each garden plot. Weeding the plots is also needed. Other tasks include making sure that the grounds are well maintained. Hours depend on availability of grounds keeper and may be dependent on Clinic operating hours which are 8am-5pm, Monday – Friday. Contact AyLee at ayleeh@bridgeclinic.org to sign up!

Do You Have a Passion For The Outdoors? Volunteer with Central Wisconsin Offroad Cycling Coalition (CWOCC) at one or several of the Wausau 24 events July 27-30! Wausau 24 is the largest 24-hour mountain bike race in the Midwest. The weekend of activities also includes a trail run Friday night and kids’ races on Saturday. Wausau 24 is a CWOCC sponsor, donating money back to the local trails in Wausau and Central Wisconsin. Sign up to help out at https://volunteersignup.org/MB3LY.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Community Pantry Items Needed! The Women’s Community Center is in need of the following items for shelter residents and clients: gas/grocery gift cards, toiletries (individual toothbrushes, tampons, toilet paper, paper towels, baby wipes), non-perishable food (pasta/rice, crackers, granola bars, juice), perishable food (eggs, milk, cheese, lunch meat), household items (new pillows, dish soap, laundry detergent, phone chargers) and new children’s underwear and socks. Donations can be dropped off during business hours at 3200 Hilltop Ave. in Wausau or contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663.

Baby Hygiene Items Needed! The Babies’ Place at The Neighbors’ Place needs shampoo, baby wash, diaper rash cream, and other baby hygiene items to stock their shelves. Donations accepted 8-3pm Mon-Fri on the loading dock side of 360 Grand Avenue. Contact Elizabeth at 715-845-1966 with questions.

