Wausau Pilot & Review

EDINA, Minn. – Ryan Rodemeier allowed just one run and two hits over six innings and Wausau’s bats did some damage in an 8-1 win over Brandon Lake (S.D.) on Sunday at the Gopher Legion Baseball Classic.

Rodemeier struck out three and walked only one to earn the victory as Wausau finished the three-day tournament with a 2-2-1 record and improves to 15-12-1 overall this season.

Jackson Smithpeter struck out two in a scoreless seventh inning to finish off the victory for the Bulldogs.

Wausau only had four hits, two by Dylan Dobratz, but were able to plate eight runs thanks to six Brandon Lake errors and two walks.

Caden Werth, Dobratz, Aidan Vachowiak, Jackson Albee and Smithpeter had RBI in the win for the Bulldogs.

Wausau’s next game is Tuesday at Antigo.

Like this: Like Loading...