A Milladore man driving a large farm tractor Tuesday was killed when he was struck by a train, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department.

Rescue crews were paged at 11:50 a.m. July 11 to the collision on Ed’s Lane in the town of Carson, south of Junction City. Portage County deputies and ambulance responded along with Rudolph fire and rescue and EMTs.

Police say the driver was towing a large tanker used for hauling manure and was eastbound on Ed’s Lane when he attempted to cross railroad tracks at a marked crossing. He was struck by a northbound train and was thrown from the tractor.

The 74-year-old man, whose name was not immediately released, died at the scene.

The train was operated by Canadian National Railroad.

The responding agencies were assisted at the scene by the Canadian National Railroad, Lifelink III, and the Portage County Medical Examiner.

