WAUSAU – Three Aspirus Health clinics have earned statewide recognition from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for vaccination efforts of young patients.

Aspirus Kronenwetter Clinic, Aspirus Pediatrics – Wausau, and Aspirus Rhinelander Clinic – N Shore Drive Pediatrics were awarded the 2023 Wisconsin Immunization Program’s annual BigShot award. The award honors organizations who had outstanding immunization rates for 2022, according to data pulled from the Wisconsin Immunization Registry.

Aspirus Kronenwetter Clinic. Photo courtesy Aspirus.

The BigShot award is an annual recognition that celebrates Vaccines for Children Program providers who are leading the way in protecting children’s health by ensuring their pediatric patients are up to date on their vaccinations. In 2022, over 90 percent of pediatric patients cared for at the three Aspirus clinics were up to date with their routine recommended immunizations for the Hepatitis A vaccines before the age of 2.

Protecting your child is important. But there’s another reason kids need their vaccines: It helps protect other members of your family and community through herd immunity.

Aspirus Pediatrics – Wausau. Photo courtesy Aspirus.

“One of the best ways to help protect our children is to vaccinate them from diseases that are dangerous but preventable,” said Jason Chan, MD, Aspirus Wausau Pediatrics. “Vaccines help the immune system fight infections more efficiently by sparking the immune response to specific diseases.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends parents with infants and toddlers birth to age 2 years should consider immunizations for DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis), MMR (measles, mumps and rubella), Chickenpox, Hepatitis A and B, Pneumonia and Polio.

“It’s always better to prevent a disease rather than treat one after it occurs,” Chan said. “We’re honored to be recognized for our efforts to keep children safe and healthy.”

