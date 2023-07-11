Wausau Pilot & Review

Thanks to our friends at Rib Mountain Paper, we have a total of eight family four-packs of tickets to the Wausau Woodchucks game this Thursday, July 13 featuring the Zooperstars.

Enter by commenting on our Woodchucks prize giveaway post on Facebook – all we ask is a comment about what you love most about summer in Wausau! Find our Facebook page at this link.

Winners will be drawn at random and posted at 5 p.m. Wednesday, with tickets available at Will Call at the game. GOOD LUCK!

Like this: Like Loading...